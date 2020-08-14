“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

Directed by Adam Wingard, “Godzilla vs. Kong” was all set to release in 2020 but unfortunately, the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic caused the postponement of this film to 2021.

The fourth film of the popular franchise, “Monster Verse,” “Godzilla vs. Kong,” is a sequel to “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” and “Kong: Skull Island.”

Though the movie has been postponed to 2021, it didn’t kill the excitement of fans for the upcoming monster films. Fans are quite enthusiastic to witness the powerful titans, “Godzilla” and King Kong” together.

So, without wasting even a single moment, let us check out the essential details of this upcoming monster film, “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

Release date of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

In 2015, Legendary made an announcement revealing the plan for a shared cinematic universe between the two mighty creatures, Godzilla and Kong. In February 2020, an announced test screen was also organised by Warner Bros. and this test screen received a lot of appreciation. “Godzilla vs. Kong” was initially scheduled to release in May 29, 2020 but then the release date got shifted to May 22, 2020 and then to March 13, 2020. The release date again postponed to November 20, 2020 but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film is finally set to release on May 21, 2021 in 2D, 3D and IMAX.

The expected plot of “Godzilla vs. Kong.”

The film is likely to answer one of the most debated questions among the fans of Godzilla and Kong, i.e., “Who is more powerful? Kong or Godzilla”.

It may reveal who will be the winner and who will be defeated when these powerful titans confront each other. The film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” laid the foundation of this upcoming movie as by the end of the film, a cave painting, portraying the battle between Godzilla and King Kong, is shown. Monarch will be embarking on a risky mission to wipe the titans from planets. Besides Godzilla and King Kong, titans like Mothra may also appear.

The cast of “Godzilla vs. King Kong.”

The cast of “Godzilla vs. King Kong” consists of many talented and hard-working artists. Viewers are likely to watch Alexander Skarsgard as a geologist, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Kyle Chandler as Dr.Mark Russell. Others including Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Zhang Ziyi, Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry are likely to appear.

