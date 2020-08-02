Home Hollywood Godzilla vs Kong: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need...
HollywoodMovies

Godzilla vs Kong: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

By- Mugdha Singh
- Advertisement -

Remember the two most loved giants of Hollywood? Yes, you guessed it right, Godzilla and King Kong are going to come together for a clash in an all-new movie. We have seen both of them separately in two big movies that went super hit on the box office. And finally, fans will get to see them together in a faceoff. These humongous creatures have always amazed people and so they are anticipated to watch them back on the big screen. So let’s see when will the two giants return and what thrill are they gonna bring for the fans.

The movie can be termed as a sequel for both, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. And there’s just another level of hype among the fans to watch what will happen when two most powerful creatures of the world stand against each other. However, half of the population is curious to know who between the two will win the faceoff.

Cast and crew of the movie

Director of the epic movie is Adam Wingard while the creativity in penning the story is put forward by three great writers, namely, Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Warner Bros has the distribution rights of the movie, and the production is done by Legendary Pictures.

In addition, the cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, Rebecca Hall, Eiza Gonzalez and Zhang Ziyi. There are of course other cast members included but these were the main.

The date for the clash of Godzilla and Kong to AIR on the big screens

Announcement regarding the planning of the movie was made back in October 2015. Whereas, the movie was planned to premiere this year in the month of November. But as we all know, this isn’t possible now due to the pandemic outbreak. So now 21st May 2021 is decided as the new release date.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, no. There’s no official trailer for Godzilla vs Kong yet. But we expect to see it soon, so stay tuned to our page for getting the information about the trailer.

Also Read:   Transformers 7 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Godzilla VS Kong: Release Date, Cast, Plot, story And Everything You Need To Know
Mugdha Singh

Must Read

When Is You Season 3 Released On Netflix?

TV Series Santosh Yadav -
You Season 3; YOU is one of the most-watched series on Netflix. The show is thrilling and full of surprises. Every season of the...
Read more

Trinkets Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Other Major Information For Fans.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Netflix, a popular online platform for watching all completely different sorts of exhibits whether or not it's the blockbuster motion pictures or collection, is...
Read more

Watchmen Season 2: Release Date, Cast And Is Season 2 Happening On HBO?

HBO Santosh Yadav -
The"Gotham" town has turned into one of the lucrative plots researched by city police-crime-superhero chase pastime companies. Although it had mostly been Batman's domain...
Read more

This cheap and tiny laptop packs some serious firepower

Technology Shankar -
This cheap and tiny laptop packs some serious firepower Chinese manufacturer SZYIYUN has attempted to revive the popular Netbook with this small 11.6-inch laptop. The...
Read more

Shazam 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Will Billy Batson Return?

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Shazam is an American superhero movie. It unites many ingredients like adventure, comedy, and fantasy. And that is what makes the movie a fantastic...
Read more

Aquaman 2: Release Date, Cast And Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Controversy?

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Aquaman 2 has a brand new release date. But fans are mainly curious to know when Amber Heard is going to be seen in...
Read more

Letterkenny Season 9: Release Date, Cast, And Other New Information For Fans.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
From being a youtube series to return the Finest Comedy series on the fifth Canadian Display Awards in 2017, Letterkenny has given us the most effective...
Read more

Sherlock Holmes 3: Release Date, Cast And The Premise Expectations?

Hollywood Santosh Yadav -
Is Sherlock Holmes 3 will be released in 2020? Fans across the world want to know whether there's a possibility of its release within...
Read more

Lost In Space Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Ending Of Season 2

Netflix Anish Yadav -
Lost In Space are a reboot and a sci-fi hit of this 1998 television show of the same title on Netflix. In 1998 reboot...
Read more

Queen Sugar Season 5: Release Date, Cast, Story And Every Thing You Should Need To Know.

Entertainment Anoj Kumar -
Rutina Wesley and Daybreak – Lyen Gardener starer, an American dramatic internet tv collection, Queen Sugar, is crafted by Ava DuVernay and produced by...
Read more
© World Top Trend