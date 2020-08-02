Godzilla vs Kong: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Remember the two most loved giants of Hollywood? Yes, you guessed it right, Godzilla and King Kong are going to come together for a clash in an all-new movie. We have seen both of them separately in two big movies that went super hit on the box office. And finally, fans will get to see them together in a faceoff. These humongous creatures have always amazed people and so they are anticipated to watch them back on the big screen. So let’s see when will the two giants return and what thrill are they gonna bring for the fans.

The movie can be termed as a sequel for both, Kong: Skull Island and Godzilla: King of Monsters. And there’s just another level of hype among the fans to watch what will happen when two most powerful creatures of the world stand against each other. However, half of the population is curious to know who between the two will win the faceoff.

Cast and crew of the movie

Director of the epic movie is Adam Wingard while the creativity in penning the story is put forward by three great writers, namely, Terry Rossio, Michael Dougherty and Zach Shields. Warner Bros has the distribution rights of the movie, and the production is done by Legendary Pictures.

In addition, the cast includes Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgard, Kyle Chandler, Julian Dennison, Rebecca Hall, Eiza Gonzalez and Zhang Ziyi. There are of course other cast members included but these were the main.

The date for the clash of Godzilla and Kong to AIR on the big screens

Announcement regarding the planning of the movie was made back in October 2015. Whereas, the movie was planned to premiere this year in the month of November. But as we all know, this isn’t possible now due to the pandemic outbreak. So now 21st May 2021 is decided as the new release date.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, no. There’s no official trailer for Godzilla vs Kong yet. But we expect to see it soon, so stay tuned to our page for getting the information about the trailer.