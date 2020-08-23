God Of War 5: Release Date, Storyline Updates And Everything We Know

- Advertisement -

Sony Playstation Exclusives are a joy, and there is a reason that some of the games remained exclusive. One of the very profound franchises God came a long way and still considered one of the best franchises gaming industry ever needed.

As the franchise rebooted the series at its final 20, God of War headed into its fifth edition. God of War was a nightmare of a masterpiece that featured the Baldur as an antagonist leading the franchise to Norse Mythology.

On the gamer crowd, God of War created a sudden impact from Greek to Norse, and with its launch, the franchise will likely be undisputedly the greatest.

Release Date of God of War 5

The game is still under development phase, so nothing much is updated by Sony Interactive Entertainment. But, the game is expected to come. Four years were taken to create the match for PS4. It’s anticipated that the come will be developed soon, and an announcement of the launch date is also round the corner.

God Of War 5 Storyline

After the significant appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor played a pivotal part in the franchises. Following that, Thor getting pretty knowledgeable about the crowd, and now, the personality is going into God of War franchise. By the conclusion of God of War, Thor called him upon as Kratos killed his brother and Odin’s son Baldur and stood beyond Kratos’ whereabouts.

So. In another edition, we could watch Thor as an antagonist, and Odin could also be on the same page. There will be trouble for your Kratos as he about to face one of the characters in the entire universe.

Will Kratos Die in God of War 5?

Among the top participant and lead characters in the game would be Kratos. So it’s supposed that Kratos can’t die in the game. Also, he has been in a position to cheat death. It seems that the God of War’s latest part shows editing and Kratos bleeding. But, he is still alive and not dead.