God of War 5: Release Date, Storyline And More Information About The Game

Though it hasn’t been verified, there is very little doubt that God of War on PS5 is in the works. Kratos’ adventure went over greatly regardless of the risks. The introduction of Atreus, a personality who hit and miss with a few, didn’t do much to stop this momentum, and this instantly brings The Last of Us 2 to head.

TLOU two took risks, and a lot of fans didn’t appreciate them. It introduced new characters gamers who were made to hate tried to show them that side of humanity in a universe. Abby went so far that lovers immediately rallied away from her. Many criticisms of Atreus were simply due to his power-hungry and obnoxious nature (he is God of War’s Loki, after all). In any event, there are several reasons that a huge twist in The Last of Us 2 could easily happen in the God of War.

God Of War 5 Storyline

Thor and a role played in the franchises. After that, Thor becoming familiar with the crowd, and the personality is currently heading to God of War franchise. At the end of God of War, Thor called him upon since Kratos killed his brother and Odin’s son Baldur and stood outside Kratos’s whereabouts.

So. In another edition, we could see Thor as an antagonist. Odin may be on the specific same page. There will be trouble to your Kratos as he about to face one of those characters in the whole universe.

God of War 5 Expected Release Date

We are currently anticipating its exclusives. Also, there are some weeks left for Playstation 5 launching and. So now what’s the deal for God Of War, there are speculations that the match is at the development and we can expect it’s coming after two years of this console.

More information about the game

Many information about the game was obtained at job openings or the teasers. Lately, a job posting was posted on June 14 from Santa Monica, demanding, “comprehension of God of War (2018) and being in a position to talk in-depth regarding the battle system, mechanisms, and enemies.” Later on, this lineup was removed. This may be attributed to avoid any suspicions. But, it remains in the growth stage and appears that the game will release.