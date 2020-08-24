Home Gaming God Of War 5: Release Date, Plotline And Everything You Should Know
God Of War 5: Release Date, Plotline And Everything You Should Know

By- Ajeet Kumar
It’s an action-adventure developed by Santa Monica Studio. On April 20, 2018. It’s a PlayStation game, and Norse leads eight-string of God of War and this series. There are two personalities: Kratos is his son Atreus and the only character.

Release Date of God of War 5

The game is still under development phase, so nothing much is officially updated by Sony Interactive Entertainment. However, the game is expected to come. Four years have been taken to create the game for PS4. It’s expected that the come will be developed, and an announcement of a launch date can be round the corner.

Will Kratos Die in God of War 5?

Among the top player and lead character in the game is Kratos. So it is assumed that Kratos cannot die soon in the game. Also, he always was able to cheat death. It would appear that God of War’s most recent aspect reveals editing and Kratos bleeding. However, he is still alive and not dead.

God of War 5 Plotline

God of War 5 is expected to continue using Norse mythology. It is expected to continue with fights. Environmental artist Nate Stephens stated, “If Kratos had been to meet with Odin or Thor, it might need to be bigger and better than what they did for this new setup. Furthermore, the story itself could be much longer.”

Ajeet Kumar

