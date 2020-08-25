Home Gaming God of War 5: Release Date And Everything You Know So Far
Gaming

God of War 5: Release Date And Everything You Know So Far

By- Ajeet Kumar
The activity game Gotham Knights have just been officially shown, with a fantastic world premiere trailer already attracting thousands and thousands of viewpoints on YouTube in hours of it being posted. The game will be released on the PS5 along with Xbox One, PS4, the PC, and Xbox Series X editions. While it has already been mentioned that the match will be arriving in 2021, a notorious Twitter consumer has offered up an additional tidbit about the name, saying that fans will need to wait before October of next year before figuring out if the original Batman is dead or not.

The same commenter, IronManPS5 (catch the salt), has unleashed a tidal wave of PS5-related rumors throughout a previous couple of times, and two of the latest posts stand out for the total amount of detail and subject matter. Firstly, it is claimed that Yasuhiro Ootori, Sony’s engineering director, will carry out a PS5 teardown at Tokyo in November, using a movie of this event is published on the PlayStation blog. It had been Ootori who carried out the teardown of their PS4 back in 2013. Therefore there is some material behind this particular statement.

IronManPS5 has also remarked the God of War sequel, which is a hot topic recently. Last month, the YouTube station Moore’s Law Is Dead said that a successor to 2018’s God of War could be launched in 2021. But this rumor was seemingly and quickly dismissed by Cory Barlog, the director behind the highly successful PlayStation 4 smash-hit. However, Kratos can’t be kept by you down for long, and his bald head has popped up in a different rumor.

According to this specific God of War post, Cory Barlog will be directing the keenly awaited successor, and the God of War sequel and PS5 exclusive will soon be available in spring…of 2022. It is quite a claim to make, particularly as Barlog has already hinted that Eric Williams may take the helm for an upcoming God of War installment. At the same time, the prior GoW director possibly focuses on a brand new IP instead.

God of War 5: Release Date And Everything You Know So Far

