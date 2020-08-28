Goblin Slayer Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And Can We Expect To See Some New Faces?

- Advertisement -

Goblin Slayer is one of the popular anime series that’s an adaptation of the exact same name’s comic. It is a light book about dark fantasy by Kumo Kagyu.

Season 1 of the show finished, leaving behind a range to have season 2. The first season had 12 episodes that were released in 2018.

The narrative is based on the life of a Goblin Slayer whose lifestyle is full of adventures and struggles. If you’ve watched the first season, then you have to be eagerly awaiting the season to arrive. We come bearing good news for all you lovers. We’ve got all the recent updates that you want to learn more about the show.

When are we getting season 2?

The first season premiered in 2018 and gained a huge base of fans. Now the audiences are gearing up for season two.

Initially, season 2 has been intended to be released in 2020. However, things didn’t go as planned because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. For this very reason, the creation of the show is postponed, and so is that the release date.

Yet, nothing has been announced officially. According to sources, there are chances that season two may arrive at the end of this season. If this doesn’t happen, then it will be postponed to 2021.

For now, we cannot be sure of anything because the makers have not passed any info.

What about the plot?

The first season ended, leaving the extent to a sequel. So far in the story, we know that the Goblin Slayer has saved the priestess.

We were shown the scarred face of this Goblin Slayer. For season 2, we’re anticipating something romantic to blossom between the Goblin Slayer along with the priestess. Additionally, we also expect to find a few new antagonists. However, these are only assumptions, so don’t get excited about it yet.

Characters of the show in season 2

Though nothing has been announced, we’re hoping to have the same throw as one. Here are the brief details of this cast:

Goblin Slayer is voiced by Yuichiro Umehara

CowGirl is voiced by Yuka Iguchi

The priestess is voiced by Yui Ogura

High Elf Archer is voiced by Nao Toyama

The Goblin Slayer season two production will resume after everything is fine. However, for now, all we can do is wait.