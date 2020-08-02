Goblin Slayer Season 2: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All The Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Goblin Slayer is an anime television series. Goblin Slayer is based on the light novel of the same name. As of now, the Goblin Slayer series has only one season. The first season of Goblin Slayer has 12 episodes in total.

With only a single season, Goblin Slayer got to have a very good fanbase. Fans around the world are waiting to explore many more things related to Goblin Slayer. The Goblin Slayer anime series is available to stream on Netflix.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Cast:

Goblin Slayer: Season 1 features a wide number of voice-casts. So, the voice-casts from the first season of the series are expected to return for the second season too.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Plot:

Lots of things have not yet been revealed and many things were left unanswered in the first season of Goblin Slayer. Moreover, the series has revealed only the half face of the Goblin Slayer. At the end of the first season, Goblin Slayer defeats the Goblin Lord. There are many more things that can be explored in Goblin Salyer: Season 2. If someone wants to know more about what happens in Goblin Slayer: Season 2, they can read the light novel. We will be getting to see a new antagonist in Goblin Slayer: Season 2.

Goblin Slayer Season 2 Release Date:

Goblin Slayer received very good critical acclaim from the audience. It was considered as one of the most controversial anime series by many people. So, a second season for Goblin Slayer is expected soon to release. However, there have been no updates related to the release date of Goblin Slayer: Season 2. The delay in announcement of the release date maybe because of the COVID-19 pandemic because of which production of many anime series is on halt. Many anime series are yet to start their voice-overs too. So, considering all these, Goblin Slayer may release somewhere in late 2020 or early 2021. It might get postponed further, too.

Early this year, an anime film of Goblin Slayer was released. It was titled Goblin’s Crown and it released on 1st February 2020.