Technology

Gmail fully altered email, and Google continues to enhance

By- Nitu Jha
Gmail fully altered email, and Google continues to enhance the service constantly with wonderfully useful new features.

Not new attributes appeal to everyone, however, and there’s one recent addition to Gmail’s mobile program and website which so many users have been complaining about.

Here, we’ll show You How You Can disable Google Meet in the Gmail program on the iPhone .

and Android apps and Google’s Gmail website.

Longtime readers of BGR will understand that our love of Google’s apps and services is hardly a secret. Call Google evil all you want.

but we could not be more happy to give Google access to our information in exchange for the very best software products on Earth.

We still hope to one day understand our dream of getting Google fully take over our iPhones.

Also Read:   US answer to the coronavirus pandemic

The company’s apps and services are packed with so many brilliant features and excellent integrations it pains us to think about what life was like prior to things such as Google search, Google Maps, and Gmail. Obviously, nothing is perfect.

and there are always going to be a couple of attributes here and there that people do not like.

As everyone is very conscious, the book coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc.

This is particularly true in the USA, where a mind-boggling lack of direction has shipped COVID-19 cases skyrocketing with no end in sight.

Also Read:   Harvard physician Ashish Jha,coronavirus pandemic will worsen this autumn

That has caused a massive boom in popularity for video chat apps. Zoom in at the head of the pack concerning buzz,.

but Google has its own video chat app, and it is doing its best to remind everybody that Google Meet exists.

Also Read:   Harvard physician Ashish Jha,coronavirus pandemic will worsen this autumn

Most recently, Google has opted to add Meet into the Gmail apps on iOS and Android and the internet.

Plenty of people out there are troubled by this decision.

and we could understand why. Who would like Google Meet to simply take space up in Gmail if they don’t utilize it?

Do not worry, though, because eliminating Google Meet in your Gmail app is easy and quick, and we’ll show you just how to do it right here.

IPhone & Android apps
Google Meet is bothersome on the Gmail website in case you don’t use it.

but it’s ten times more bothersome in Google’s mobile apps because it’s such prominent placement.

Do you hate that big new Meet tab at the bottom of your screen?

Also Read:   Leaked Features of Apple Watch 6: New Health-Tracking Features And Much More

Here Is What You Have to do: Harness the hamburger menu near the top-left corner of the screen
Scroll down to the bottom and tap Settings
Choose the first account in your listing
At the Peak of this General segment on your account settings.

tap on the toggle near “Show the Meet tab for video calling” to disable it
Repeat step 4 for each different Gmail accounts you have configured in your app
Gmail site
That’s particularly true if you use many labels since the Meet widget eats into the space that’s normally inhabited by that listing.

Also Read:   Major Data Breach Reveals a Database of 200 Million Users.

Here’s the Way to get rid of it in Just a Couple of steps:

Click on the settings icon close to the top-right corner of the page.

then click on View all preferences .

Nitu Jha

