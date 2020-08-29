Glen Powell Got Emotional Watching ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: ‘It Was a Manly Cry’

- Advertisement -

An emotional journey. Glen Powell understands that fans can not wait to see Top Gun: Maverick — and he can not wait to watch it.

“I got to see the complete cut of it the other day. It is among the most important films of all time. I am so excited to show the world this,” the celebrity, 31, said exclusively on the”Watch With Us” podcast while boosting Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, made by DreamWorks Animation. “What makes me feel so good about it’s that if you understand you have the goods, there’s no need to hurry it.”

Filming on the film, which will be a sequel to the 1986’s Top Gun, wrapped in June 2019. It has been postponed multiple times within the last year, and will not hit theaters until July 2021 due to this coronavirus pandemic.

“I need the theaters to be filled and individuals to feel safe,” Powell added. “We are going to provide a knockout punch — a cinematic knockout punch into the entire world.”

While other movies being pushed back are rather being published on demand, the Texas native is happy that this one is going to remain in theaters — and promised it is well worth the wait.

“The sound design, the way it is shot — it’s all a big, large cinematic experience. You want to see it in that way,” he continued. “Tom [Cruise] and I talked after I watched it, and I told him! I was like, I have no more fingernails left. I have chewed off all my fingernails’ … You cry you laugh. It’s got adventure. It’s got, love. It’s like one of these movies, where you are like,’Oh, God, why can not all movies be this fun and great?’ It’s so rare.”

The Scream Queens alum also admits he shed a tear or two during the screening. “It was a manly cry!” He explained with a laugh. “There were tears but they were dry and salty, you know!”

Tom Cruise plays Capt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in Top Gun: Maverick Paramount Pictures

For now, Powell is concentrated on his new project, Netflix’s expansion of this Jurassic Park world where he portrays a goofy camp counselor that directs a group of children through a park — and dinosaurs shoot over.

