Gigantic Cash from Netflix, Dwayne’The Rock’ Johnson Has Been the highest-paid Hollywood Celebrity in 2020.

Johnson has been paid over $23 million in Netflix exclusively because of his character in the upcoming movie Red Notice.

Dwayne Johnson — otherwise called The Rock — has been the most highest-paid celebrity in 2020, according to another record by Forbes.

What is intriguing is that Netflix has helped strengthen Johnson’s yearly haul.

Together with Johnson earning roughly $87.5 million this season, $23.5 million of the total comes courtesy of his performance from the forthcoming Netflix film Red Notice.

Set to arrive after this season, Red Notice is a action-comedy that centers around the world of global crime. The movie comes with lots of other noteworthy A-listers, such as Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

After carefully behind Johnson about the Forbes top-10 record is Ryan Reynolds.

Although Reynolds originally made a name for himself using 2002 gross-out humor National Lampoon’s Van Wilder,

he’s since become a bonafide Hollywood leading man and an action superstar.

Throughout the previous ten years, Reynolds starred at the Green Lantern, also naturally, a set of exceptionally prosperous Deadpool films.

For the calendar year, Reynolds made an impressive $71.5 million to his acting attempts.

All told, Forbes notes streaming companies throughout the board are actually changing the earnings capacities for big-name actorsApple

has also shown a penchant for paying big dollars for millennial talent.

What is more, both Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon got a cool $2 million per incident because of their functions at Apple’s award-winning The Morning Show.