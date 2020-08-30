Home Entertainment Get Even Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Everything We...
Get Even Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Everything We Know!

By- Alok Chand
Get Even Season 1 is meant to take you either down memory lane or create awareness as to what the future holds. Get Even Season 1 brings to light the problem of bullying that has been widespread across the world. Kids in school aren’t found to be safe due to this facet that’s intended to be prohibited. Get Even Season 1 is real and challenging. This Netflix series is going to be a formidable competitor to its contemporaries in terms of content and reception.

Get Even Season 1

Get Even Season 1 Release Date

Get Season 1 will soon be streaming on Netflix as well as premiering on BBC on July 31st 2020. The series was waited upon by a lot of children across the world who understand the pain and anguish of what bullying contributes to life.

Get Even Season 1 Cast

Fans have been waiting to see the fantastic work performed on the series, but the present pandemic caused the delay. But ever since the release date of getting Even Season 1 was announced fans could not control their enthusiasm for the thriller. The exception cast includes:

Kim Adis as Kitty Wei
Mia McKenna-Bruce as Brie
Bethany Antonia as Margot
Jessica Alexander as Olivia Hayes
Joe Flynn as Ronnie Kent
Emily Carrie as Emika Canavaugh
Bundle Clarke as Logan
Jake Dunn as Christopher Bayman
Joe Ashman as Rex Cavanaugh

Get Season 1 Plot

Get is adapted from the book written by Gretchen McNeill.Margot, Bree and Olivia. Three different women who combine to fight against an evil that they want to extinguish. The three girls form their secret society which they call DGM. The company stands for Don’t Get Mad. Instead, they get with whoever causes injustice. They play with a lot of anonymous pranks to expose the emptiness.

Get Even Season 1 Trailer

The thriller has received raving reviews since the trailer was released. This built the expectations of the audience who cannot wait to see the plot unfold. Watch the trailer of getting Season 1 :

Alok Chand

