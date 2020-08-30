Get Even Season 1: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer and Everything We Know!

- Advertisement -

Get Even Season 1 is meant to take you either down memory lane or create awareness as to what the future holds. Get Even Season 1 brings to light the problem of bullying that has been widespread across the world. Kids in school aren’t found to be safe due to this facet that’s intended to be prohibited. Get Even Season 1 is real and challenging. This Netflix series is going to be a formidable competitor to its contemporaries in terms of content and reception.

Get Even Season 1 Release Date

- Advertisement -

Get Season 1 will soon be streaming on Netflix as well as premiering on BBC on July 31st 2020. The series was waited upon by a lot of children across the world who understand the pain and anguish of what bullying contributes to life.

Get Even Season 1 Cast

Fans have been waiting to see the fantastic work performed on the series, but the present pandemic caused the delay. But ever since the release date of getting Even Season 1 was announced fans could not control their enthusiasm for the thriller. The exception cast includes:

Kim Adis as Kitty Wei

Mia McKenna-Bruce as Brie

Bethany Antonia as Margot

Jessica Alexander as Olivia Hayes

Joe Flynn as Ronnie Kent

Emily Carrie as Emika Canavaugh

Bundle Clarke as Logan

Jake Dunn as Christopher Bayman

Joe Ashman as Rex Cavanaugh

Get Season 1 Plot

Get is adapted from the book written by Gretchen McNeill.Margot, Bree and Olivia. Three different women who combine to fight against an evil that they want to extinguish. The three girls form their secret society which they call DGM. The company stands for Don’t Get Mad. Instead, they get with whoever causes injustice. They play with a lot of anonymous pranks to expose the emptiness.

Get Even Season 1 Trailer

The thriller has received raving reviews since the trailer was released. This built the expectations of the audience who cannot wait to see the plot unfold. Watch the trailer of getting Season 1 :