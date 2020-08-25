Gangs Of London Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

- Advertisement -

Action crime-drama Gangs of London has appreciated a record-breaking run since it first aired back in April.

A whopping 2.23 million viewers tuned in for the opening episode alone, making it Sky Atlantic’s second-biggest original drama release ever, supporting Chernobyl.

And it is also Sky’s most most-binged series of the season thus far, with nearly 1 million people tearing according to the broadcaster’s official figures.

“We’re thrilled by the response to Gangs of London and to have brought Gareth Evans’ unique cinematic vision to the small screen for the first time,” said Sky Studios manager Cameron Roach.

“This epic saga, with family at its heart and visceral action-packed battle sequences, has taken audiences in an immersive journey into the underbelly of London’s modern-day criminal underworld.”

When are Gangs of London season 2 Release date

Anticipate new episodes from 2022 — believed due to the ongoing global situation, especially the coronavirus pandemic, it’s tough at this stage to be specific, since the series’s co-creator, writer/director Gareth Evans, told RadioTimes.com as part of an exclusive Gangs of London Q&A event on the Radio Times Facebook page.

“It’s one of those things where we have still be in the throes of enjoying the response for this, and enjoying the reaction to the initial one,” Evans explained,

“It took us three season to get this one done and designed and out — and also we’re in bizarre, unprecedented occasions at the moment, both on an international scale and on many different levels.”

Evans added: “It’s something that we are very heartened by, to hear there’s a desire for this, that there’s a desire for this, and who knows? Just watch this space, actually.”

Evans also told Sky News: “We must wait and watch for [a second season], but there is certainly scope and accessibility there for the narrative threads to be picked up again and for those journeys to last.”

In a further interview, Evans and string director Corin Hardy further outlined the huge plans they have for another outing, telling Metro, “I think there is plenty of stuff up for grabs and we’ve got lots of big ideas, but it’s obvious it’s up to the crowd watching if there is another one.

“That was something that blew my head; it saw people staying up until 1 am watching online.”

Gangs of London season 2 cast: Who’s returning?

Though it’s uncertain if Joe Cole will reunite as Sean Wallace — for more information on that character’s fate, see below — we’d expect the next cast members to be back for the second period of Gangs of London:

Sope Dirisu as Elliot Carter/Finch

Michelle Fairley as Marian Wallace

Arta Dobroshi as Floriana

Lucian Msamati as Ed Dumani

Paapa Essiedu as Alex Dumani and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shannon Dumani

It’s likely the Narges Rashidi will reunite as Kurdish PKK militant Lale, along with Asif Raza Mir as Pakistani heroin kingpin Asif, together with the latter out for revenge on the prior after she murdered his politician son Nasir (Parth Thakerar) in response to Asif slaughtering her whole staff and destroying her mill.

The other Wallace children, drug addict Billy (Brian Vernel) and A&E doctor Jacqueline (Valene Kane), we’re likely to flee the nation after Gangs’ first season. However, it’s possible we might catch up with them in the future and other supporting characters such as Albanian mafia boss Luan (Orli Shuka).

It’s also feasible that Colm Meaney may continue to appear on the series as Finn Wallace by way of flashbacks, though he.

We’ll probably see more of Tim McInnerny as Jacob and Amanda Drew as Ms. Kane — the 2 agents of Finn’s mysterious investors, introduced in the first season finale –. Still, manager Xavier Gens also told Den of Geek that he expects”a new, large antagonist” to debut in the second season.

“We will need to create a new one since the body count of this first season is very elevated!” Gens said.

Gangs of London season 2 trailer

We’re still some way off a season two trailer, but if you would like a clue as to when a person could see the introduction, Sky revealed a first-look teaser for Gangs of London (see below) on 2nd March 2020, around seven weeks before release.