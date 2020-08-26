Gangs Of London Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Information Check Here

- Advertisement -

Co-created by filmmaker Gareth Evans together with Matt Flannery, Sky series Gangs of London fused tense gangland drama with the sort of spectacular fight sequences previously seen in Evans’ The Raid films.

It was a combination that won over critics and drew in big crowds, with the nine-parter becoming Sky Atlantic’s most significant original drama of 2020 as fans equally watched weekly and binge-watched the entire first season as a box set.

The series explores the explosive fallout that follows the assassination of Finn Wallace (Colm Meaney), a powerful mob boss, together with his loved ones led by son Sean (Joe Cole) — battling to central control while facing opposition from a range of feuding criminal factions.

When are Gangs of London season 2 release?

WARNING: This report includes spoilers for Gangs of London season 1.

Sky after a collaboration with AMC has greenlit season 2 of Gangs of London.

The crime thriller Made by Gareth Evans aired in the US.

Its future was up in the air after HBO pulled their alliance on the hit show.

AMC President Dan McDermott said: “Gangs of London is a cinematic thrill ride that set show ablaze with a top-notch cast, high drama and epic storylines, and we could not be more excited to increase the pulse of our viewers with this crime collection.

“We’re grateful for the chance to associate with Sky Studios, Pulse Movies and Sister to continue to push the boundaries on a bold new season of the series.”

Gangs of London season two cast: Who is returning?

Though it’s unclear if Joe Cole will reunite as Sean Wallace — to get more info on that character’s fate, see below — we would expect the following cast members to return for Another season of Gangs o

London: Sope Dirisu as Elliot Car

r/Finch, Michelle Fairley as Maria

Wallace, Arta Dobroshi as

Gloriana, Lucian Msamati as

Dumani, Paapa Essiedu as Alex Dumani and Pippa Bennett-Warner as Shann

Dumani.

Is there a trailer for Gangs of London season 2?

As filming has not begun no, there is no official trailer for season two of Gangs of London.

Viewers will be able to have a glimpse a few months before it airs.

Consequently, a teaser trailer might fall at the last couple of months of 2021 or 2022.

The moment one is release, Express.co.uk will upgrade this report.