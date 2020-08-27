Gangs Of London Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Details

- Advertisement -

The second season of Gangs of London is already in development, and everything is on track to bring it to our show — assuming, that is, that”the world doesn’t end next season.”

Talking at the Edinburgh TV Festival in August 2020, executive producer Thomas Benski updated lovers on the Sky drama’s second season’s advancement.

“The timing of this series in a way hasn’t been hugely influenced by COVID, because we clearly started during the lockdown, and we’re now in development,” he explained. “So assuming the world doesn’t finish next season, we should be useful.”

Co-created by filmmaker Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery, Sky’s blockbuster show Gangs of London fused tense gangland drama with all the sorts of spectacular fight sequences previously observed in Evans’ The Raid movies.

When are Gangs of London season 2 coming out?

Expect new episodes in 2022 — believed because of the ongoing global situation, notably the coronavirus pandemic, it is tough at this point to be more specific, since the series’s co-creator, writer/director Gareth Evans, told RadioTimes.com as part of a private Gangs of London Q&A event on the Radio Times Facebook page.

“It is one of those things where we’ve still maintain the throes of enjoying the response to it, and appreciating the reaction to the initial one,” Evans explained,

“It took us three years to find this one done and designed and out — and we’re in weird, unprecedented times at the moment, both on a global scale and on many other levels.”

Evans added: “It’s something that we are really heartened by, to hear there’s a hunger for this, that there is a desire for this, and who knows? Only watch this space, really.”

Evans also told Sky News: “We must wait and see for [a second time ], but there is certainly scope and availability there for the story threads to be picked up and for those journeys to last.”

In a further interview, Evans and series manager Corin Hardy further summarized the huge plans they have for another excursion, telling Metro, “I think there are lots of things up for grabs and we’ve got a lot of big ideas, but it’s obvious it’s up to the crowd watching if there’s another one.

“That was the thing that blew my head; it had been seeing folks staying up until 1 am watching online.”

Gangs of London season 2 cast: Why Is Sean Wallace dead?

Viewers were left reeling after it looked like Sean (Joe Cole) had been murdered.

He had been taken on the sidewalk by Elliot, and we saw him lying in a pool of his blood.

But did Sean die? The police officer said that he was dead, but we never saw his face.

Can he’s cut a deal with the government to disappear, allowing him to bide his time in secret in a bid to take down The Investors?

“It was planned from the start that Sean Wallace would die… He is shot, and he is murdered,” co-director Corin Hardy informed Den of Geek.

However, co-creator Gareth Evans said that they’ve intentionally left the question of Sean’s fate ambiguous: “I think we’ve kept that pretty open of where Elliot shot him. If it had been the dead center, then yeah absolutely [he would be dead].”

As for the rest, Sean’s mother Marian (Michelle Fairley) faked her death, so she’s likely to return, alongside: Elliot (Ṣọpẹ Dìrísù), Alex (Paapa Essiedu), Ed (Lucian Msamati), Shannon (Philippa Bennett-Warner), Finn’s mistress Floriana (Arta Dobroshi), Lale (Narges Rashidi), Asif (Asif Raza Mir), Luan (Orli Shuka), Mosi (Richard Pepple) and others.

Billy (Brian Vernel) and Jacqueline (Valene Kane) left London, but the door is still available for them to reunite.

Chatting to Den of Geek, co-director Xavier Gens also stated that there would “probably [be] a brand new, large antagonist,” adding: “We will need to make a new one because the body count of this first season is very high.”

Gangs of London season 2 trailer

We’re still somehow off a season two trailer, but if you want a clue as to if one might introduction, Sky showed a first-look teaser for Gangs of London (see below) on 2nd March 2020, about seven months before launch.