- Advertisement -

It has been revealed that The Sopranos actor James Gandolfini was a huge fan of Green Day‘s third studio album, ‘Dookie.’

The late actor, who passed away in 2013 while on vacation in Rome, was a giant fan of the pop-punk trio, based on former co-star Michael Imperioli.

Yesterday (August 6), Imperioli, who performed Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos, posted {a photograph} of himself holding a guitar that Gandolfini is signing.

Within the feedback, Imperioli was requested in regard to the form of music Gandolfini preferred. “Inexperienced Day,” he replied. “He would play the vinyl of dookie in his trailer at work. Completely severe,” he adopted up, earlier than including: “No joke. He cherished Inexperienced Day.”

The final week it was announced that the writers behind The Sopranos and Goodfellas are coming together to create a new mafia drama series.

The present, which will likely be produced by Showtime and Think about Tv Studios, will likely be created by The Sopranos producer Terence Winter, Goodfellas screenwriter Nicholas Pileggi and Empire‘s Brian Grazer, based on Deadline.

In the meantime, David Chase, creator of The Sopranos, has seemingly accidentally revealed the fate of Tony Soprano in the show’s finale.

The top of the hit present, which was broadcast in 2007, left Tony with an ambiguous destiny, with him sitting in a diner as a rival hitman approached.

The display light to black earlier than Journey’s ‘Don’t Cease Believin” performed, leaving followers uncertain as to whether Tony was killed or not.