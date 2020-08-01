‘Game of Thrones” Maisie Williams stars in Madeon’s new video, Know More Information For You!!!

- Advertisement -

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams seems in Madeon’s video for brand spanking new music ‘Miracle’ – watch it beneath now.

Williams, who performed Arya Stark within the long-running HBO present which ended final seasons, is seen floating via area following the aftermath of a tragic accident within the emotive video. ‘Miracle’ seems on Madeon’s newest album, ‘Good Faith’.

The video was directed by one other Game of Thrones star – Lena Heady, who played Ceresi Lannister within the show.

Speaking concerning the making of the video, Madeon stated: “Just a few months in the past, whereas I used to be on tour, Lena reached out about making a video for ‘Miracle.’

“Her imaginative and prescient was so clear, it was very completely different from the way in which I’ve illustrated the universe of my album Good Faith as much as that time however I believed that’s what made the concept so fascinating for me.

“She centered on the drama of the music and made a good looking video. I’m very honoured that my music impressed her!”

Final seasons, Williams opened up about her experience of feeling body shame when filming Game of Thrones.

“Around season 2 or 3, my body began to mature and I began to grow to be a lady, however Arya was nonetheless very a lot making an attempt to be disguised as a boy,” she instructed Vogue. “I needed to have actually quick hair and so they’d continually cowl me in dust and shade my nostril so it appeared actually broad and I appeared actually manly.”

She defined that she additionally needed to have a “strap throughout [her] chest to flatten any progress that had began”. “That simply felt horrible for six months of the season and I felt form of ashamed for some time,” the actor stated.

Final season, Williams discussed how finding fame through Game Of Thrones affected her mental health. “It will get to a point the place you’re virtually craving one thing damaging, so you’ll be able to simply sit in a gap of disappointment,” she stated.

A new Game of Thrones prequel series focusing on the Targaryens has been ordered to pilot by HBO.