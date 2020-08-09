Fuller House season 5 part 2 : know the plot, cast and release date of the new season..!!!

- Advertisement -

Fuller House is an American sitcom. The genres involved in the series is Sitcom. The series is directed by Jeff Franklin and the producer of the show is John Stamos, Kelly Sandefur, Coral Hawthorne, David A. Arnold and Candace Cameron Bure. The series is starring a significant number of talented actors including Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, Michael Campion, Elias Harger, Soni Nicole Bringas, Dashiell and Fox Messitt, Juan Pablo Di Pace, Scott Weinger, John Brotherton, Ashley Liao and Adam Hagenbuch. The series has completed five seasons. Fuller House Made its debut on February 26, 2016 as season 1 with 13 episodes. It was then renewed for a second season which aired on December 9, 2016 with 13 episodes, season 3 on September 22, 2017 with 18 episodes, season 4 on December 14, 2018 with 13 episodes and finally season 5 on December 6, 2019 with 18 episodes. The series got a rating of 6.8/10 from IMDb and 7.8/10 from TV.com. It is now available on Netflix.

Fuller House season 5 part 2 Cast

The cast members from the previous seasons will be returning back for the new season. Till now there has been no news about the fresh faces to be seen in the upcoming season but we expect to see few. The cast includes Candace Cameron Bure as DJ Tanner, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibler and many more.

Fuller House season 5 part 2 Plot

In the ending of Fuller House season 5 part 1 we saw Steve and DJ getting engaged. So definitely part 2 of the season focused mainly of the wedding preparations and family drama. Fuller House season 5, part 2 is now available on Netflix. Stay updated with us for the latest details about the plot of the new season.

Fuller House season 5 part 2 Release date

As we see the series made its debut on February 26, 2016. after a due wait now the series has been renewed for a fifth season. The second part of season 5 premiered on June 2, 2020. As per reports, there will be no season 6 to the show. Stay updated with us for more details about the series.