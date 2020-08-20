Home Entertainment Frozen 2 Story Of Magical Power
EntertainmentMovies

Frozen 2 Story Of Magical Power

By- Akanksha
If you are a Disney and animation lover and if not then also, you definitely must have heard about Elsa and her magical power.

Elsa is cursed with superhuman powers over snow and water and ice, which makes her different and isolated.

Frozen 2 is Sequel of Frozen which was premiered in the year 2013.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers?

What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and into the dark?

Holding the record of the highest worldwide opening of an animated film, Frozen II premiered on November 7, 2019, at the Dolby Theater.

The film’s release by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures in the United States on November 22, 2019.

Immensely appreciated Sequel received many awards and nominations making it the third best movie of 2019.

The animation and graphics caught the eye of the audience as well as those who are professionals.

Plot

The journey beyond the kingdom, a journey to find the origin of power and saving their kingdom after a mysterious voice calls out to Elsa.

It is Set three years after the events of the first film.

The curiosity of the film and the fact that what happens with Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf after a long six year.

The plot of the second film is much more complicated. After the death of their parents, the girls face a lot of problems and eventually all things lead to connection of their past.
Overall, the movie was a big commercial hit and received mixed reviews mostly positive.

Akanksha

