Frozen 2 Story And Movie Review

A fairy princess awaits the prince of her dreams. As the princess runs into trouble, her prince arrives on a horse of the air and saves her. Then both are together. The story of two sisters Elsa and Anna, who broke these centuries-old stereotypes of fairy tales, ‘Frozen’ won everyone’s hearts six years ago. ‘Frozen,’ which came in 2013, no longer needs princesses to protect themselves, they can defend themselves as the important message of Woman Evapervant. Now this pair of Elsa and Anna ‘

She returned to Frozen 2 ‘. The film also gives the message of environmental protection most important in the current era, but it does not inspire the same magic in the case of entertainment.

Frozen 2 Story:

At the beginning of the film, the little Elsa and Anna tell their father 4 Elements and the story of the elusive jungle, how his grandfather, the chef of Arendelle, built a dam to help the Northandra tribes but was attacked by the Northandra people. Only his father survived the attack, which was saved by some unknown person. But since then, the forest has been surrounded by dark clouds. At the same time, his mother explains why all this happened? Only the river knows the truth of what happened. Now Elsa (Priyanka Chopra) with magic powers and Anna (Parineeti), who used to die on her sister, has grown up. Elsa is the queen of Arendelle after the parents’ death, everything is fine, but a voice coming from the North has left Elsa restless. In that round, she awakens the elements, causing an earthquake in Arendelle. In order to save Arendelle and to revive the truth of that voice, Ailsa has to go to the elusive forest, in which Anna, Kristoff, Oloff, etc., come along. As Elsa progresses, along with the dangers, many secrets are also exposed. But all this happens at such a slow pace that these secrets do not surprise you.

Frozen 2 Review:

The story lacks adventure. Director Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee have not been able to make the film more entertaining this time. Elsa’s action sequences are good but appear short. Elsa’s action sequences are good, but Elsa’s character feels flat and monochromatic. Whereas, Anna’s character undoubtedly has some lovely shades. Kristoff and Anna have a good romantic angle. Elliff’s comedy is fun. Being musical, the film has a lot of songs, but in the dubbed version, they seem to be a hindrance to the story. Simultaneously, Elsa and Anna’s magical world and forest created by the outstanding VFX look beautiful.

