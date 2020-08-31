Frozen 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Upcoming Detail

- Advertisement -

Frozen is officially one of the most iconic Disney movies of all time, and all of the foods available at grocery shops are enough to show that point. Although it’s been around a year since Frozen 2 hit theaters (remember those?), Nestle Tollhouse has come out with Frozen-themed cookie dough which Disney fans will love.

The cookie dough comes from the timeless Nestle Tollhouse packages, where it’s already portioned out, so you have to break it up and lay it out on the baking sheet. This particular dough makes sugar cookies, and it includes clear and blue sprinkles, as well as white snowflake-shaped sprinkles. The dough was seen by @familyfooddude at his regional Walmart.

Each bundle is decorated with Olaf’s face, but since the biscuits themselves will come out using generic winter-looking sprinkles, these are a great thing to pick up in the shop even if you’re not a diehard Frozen stan. Then again, we’d take any opportunity that we could get to get a themed film marathon, and each package yields 20 biscuits, therefore why not collect the family for a night of film watching and cookie baking?

You may even try your hand at recreating some of the Frozen-themed treats you can get at Disney World. If you are going possess a theme night at home, you might as well lean into it, no? Break out a few outfits, have a sing-a-long, eat these Nestle Tollhouse cookies? Sounds like an ideal weekend to me.

