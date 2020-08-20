Frozen 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot And All Movie Detail Is Here

- Advertisement -

When Frozen came out in 2013, it not only captured the hearts of little girls everywhere (and lots not-so-little adults), it also went on to earn Disney a whopping $1.3 billion, making it, at the time, the top-grossing animation film ever. That means you’ll understand there was no way they were going to let it go (see what I did there?) Frozen II has a great deal going for it. Returning directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee point the drama on a canvas; the cartoon itself is much better this time around. And we are reunited with of the characters we all loved in the film – spunky royal sisters Elsa and Anna, sassy snowman Olaf, Anna’s lovelorn beau Kristoff, and Sven, the reindeer. There is also a clutch of power ballads from coming songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez. And yet there’s no mistaking the fact that this sequel does not pack which the film did.

Here is where the problem lies: Frozen, with its empowerment message for women, and its’happily ever after’ ending felt complete and wholesome, especially after Elsa came to take her’ice powers’. Frozen II is forced to come up with brand new battles for Elsa and Anna. The film is densely plotted and complicated in its first hour, even though the basic assumption – of Elsa heading out to the unknown to understand the facts about her powers – has a lot of potentials.

The odds were always likely to be stacked against the sequel of a beloved, monster hit. The pressure Frozen II to be larger is visible in every frame of the film. There is some stunning animation on screen, particularly the scenes in which Elsa have to navigate torrents of water to reach her mystical destination. There is the pressure to create a tune that tops Let It Go. Idina Menzel, who returns as the voice of Elsabelts out in the Unknown that could become the anthem of this movie. Olaf has a ton more to do, as he continues his nebbish shtick, and when, like me, you are a fan, you won’t whine.

The new movie takes some warming up to (pun unintended) until you become invested in the story. But there is a lot to enjoy here, particularly these characters who’ve grown with us and evolved nicely. Whatever niggles one might have with the movie, they’re minor ones. Frozen II is a respectable stand-alone film; it just falls short of greatness. I’m going with three from five.

