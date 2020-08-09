Frozen 2 Priyanka Chopra And Parineeti Chopra Will Probably Enjoy Real-life Siblings From The Highly Anticipated Animated Film

- Advertisement -

Disney’s newest magical tale, Frozen 2, is around the corner and has created the noise that is ideal internationally and in India. The sequel to the 2013 magical fairy tale of 2 sisters will be coming back to the big screen and fans are excited to see Anna and Elsa back. In reality, for the Hindi version of two, sisters Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra will probably enjoy real-life siblings from the highly anticipated animated film. At first, Idina Menzel and Kristen Bell will reprise the voice parts of Anna and Elsa.

It looks like Frozen 2 will have a smashing weekend in the box office, with the buzz created. According to the latest report on Deadline, the Disney film could make nearly USD 100 million at the box office. As the film opens before Thanksgiving in the US, the huge amount is attainable.

Kristen Bell had said, “It’ll still be appropriate for kids and children will still love it, but these girls (Elsa and Anna) have risen to a little bit. I think that the original lovers of Frozen, who had been little girls and now might not think that it’s for them, will be pleasantly surprised.”

The trailer of Frozen 2 also introduced actor Sterling K. Brown’s character called Lieutenant Mattias. He is one of those soldiers.

