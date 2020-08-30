Frozen 2 Movie Review

- Advertisement -

Six years seem like yesterday. For when Elsa, Anna and Frozen belted, literally, on the screen in 2013, they upturned many thoughts: about Disney studio, princesses, songs, and notably”true love.” Elsa and Anna were two sisters who conserve their world all on their own, losing a handsome prince along the way, also acquiring new friends (of whom you, accurate to a Disney movie, is a loveable animal).

What could Elsa and Anna do this could surpass that? Directors Buck and Lee, back for the sequel (like its cast of voices), are confused. Frozen 2 packs a conservation message with dollops of wonky mythology, flashbacks which eerily manifest as literally suspended thoughts, and’spirits’ that swirl up some really neat tricks, without coming anywhere close to real magic. And while magic seemed so concrete in Frozen, here the effort reveals as the movie drags on.

It’s several years down the line from when Anna (Bell) brought Elsa (Menzel) back into the palace, and it’s all song-and-dance now in their kingdom Arendelle. But then Elsa begins hearing a mysterious, haunting voice calling out for her out of the unknown. By today, we all know about an Enchanted Forest, where spirits dwell, which is caught in a spell, which houses some Red Indian-like tribe, and which has had a large, large dam attracted to its doorstep with a King (who had been Anna and Elsa’s grandfather). Experience teaches us that dam, jungle and forest-dwellers at the same sentence is never good news, especially in well-meaning, polished-to-political-correction movies like Disney aspires to.

Still, saddled with a President from the White House who could perform some climate modification courses in easy-to-digest dollops, Frozen 2 might have been an intense film about powers and coping with them – a natural corollary to Elsa’s discovery of hers that the first time around.

Instead, Frozen 2 veers off to a perplexing side story, which it certainly believes is heading in no small reveal – you may grab on half-way. It does not help that one keeps expecting a”Let It Go,” and the film doesn’t come even close to that iconic song, which appealed throughout genders, ages, and sexual preferences – talking differently to different men and women.

Still, with its central theme of”water which has memory” and ice that’s solid – and other elements you suspect could be led for a meatier role if there’s a third movie – Frozen 2 often stills you with its beauty. Olaf (Gad) gets the movie’s best lines, Kristof (Groff) generates good laughs even in those well-tried scenes of a suitor working up the courage to get a wedding proposal. Also, Elsa and Anna’s bond, still very strong, takes a fresh, intriguing direction.

The sight of Elsa riding a horse made from ice, over a towering sea, is one of those truly cinematic moments. This Princess stays single and as unafraid of taking the leap into the unknown. In perhaps the film’s best line, she notes that it’s fear that can not be reliable rather than anything else.

