Frozen 2 About What The Voice Was Supposed To Belong To

- Advertisement -

Disney’s Frozen 2 features Elsa (Idina Menzel) hearing a mysterious voice calling to her during the movie. Despite confusion among audiences, it was definitively confirmed it belongs to her mother, Iduna (Evan Rachel Wood). Taking place 3-years after Frozen’s events, the protagonist finds Elsa going on a trip of self-discovery because she tracks the voice she hears like a siren’s call, which makes her way across the property and awakening the elemental spirits at the process. The then-Queen of all Arendelle eventually makes her way into Ahtohallan, a mysterious river, and at a glacier there learns that she is the fifth spirit.

Across the course of Frozen 2’s runtime, it’s left quite ambiguous just who (or what) the voice goes to. Can it be Ahtohallan, a soul, or Elsa herself? When she reaches the glacier, Elsa learns the truth about herself and her family: Elsa is your fifth Profession soul, and her abilities were gifted to her since her mother selflessly saved Agnarr (who’d go on to become Elsa’s father). At this stage of the movie, it’s suggested that the voice Elsa hears is Iduna’s, but it has been open for debate. Many lovers have argued that, since Elsa is the fifth soul, then the voice she hears is her own.

- Advertisement -

Disney along with the makers of 2 has put an end to the debate. Nevertheless, by verifying the voice is Iduna’s. In the Unknown: The Making of Frozen 2 – a behind-the-scenes documentary on Disney+, charting the movie’s growth – there’s a good deal of debate about the voice Elsa hears. In episode 3, Frozen 2’s co-director Jennifer Lee affirms a decision has been made: “We all agreed definitively, we are going to reply the voice is the mother.” Alongside this came the addition of Iduna’s vocals to the song”Show Yourself,” the climactic musical number which communicates Elsa’s self-discovery, with songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez functioning in both the voice’s call (the”Ah”s heard throughout) and the lullaby Elsa and Anna’s mum sings in the start of Frozen 2.

As detailed in the documentary, Elsa’s voice calling has been one of the biggest obstacles for Frozen 2 to overcome. Even under a year out from release, there was a great deal of disagreement among the folks making the movie over who it belonged to, with Lee noting that they had “different opinions” about it. At the same time, production design Michael Giaimo admitted to being “somewhat confused” since “it is so thick.” This went hand-in-hand with the struggles to make Elsa’s tune”Show Yourself” function, together with talks had about shifting that to a lot of an “I’m Home” kind opinion from the expectation of earning things clearer to the viewers. When they revealed what was finished of the film to a Story Trust group several months before release, many were confused about what the voice was supposed to belong to.

After that, the decision has been made to fully devote the voice calling into Elsa being that of her mother, Iduna. Since Marc Smith, Frozen 2’s Manager of Story, notes in the movie, the notion “unifies the film” since it starts with a flashback containing Iduna and Agnarr, and it brings these elements together. With Disney+’s Into The Unknown making it 100% explicit that the voice Elsa hears is that of Iduna, it frees up one of Frozen 2’s more mysterious and debated minutes, but also highlights that with this much time spent trying to increase its clarity, the story was too confusing and convoluted for many.

