Fridge Wars Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, And Everything We Know!

A known family trait is that the storage of leftovers in tiffin’s inside the confinement of the fridges. It is common. However, no one would consider that someone could make this idea the concept of a show. Friday Wars is a Canadian reality show which airs on The CW. The show has the fantastic response for Season 1 and lovers can not wait but ask when Fridge Wars Season 2 will release.

Fridge Wars Season 2 Release Date

Before its launch on The CW, Fridge Wars Season 1 started on CBC in Canada spanning from February to April 2020. The show comprises of six episodes. Fridge Wars Season 1 premiered on August 2nd 2020 on The CW.

As of now, there’s no official announcement as to when the next season will be released. But considering the account the overall responsibility for the show, Fridge Wars Season 2 should be announced soon. And if luck could have it, Fridge Wars Season two will air in ancient 2021.

Fridge Wars Season 2 Cast

Canadian actress and comic Emma Hunter hosted fridge Wars Season 1. Hunter is expected to resume her role as the sponsor in Fridge Wars Season 2 too. The show format encourages two specialist chefs to fight it out from the kitchen. Season 1 saw several amazing chefs and Season two would bring forth another batch. The chefs who were part of Fridge Wars Season 1 episodes include:

Matt Basile vs. Massimo Capra

Shahir Massoud vs Wallace Wong

Nicole Gomes vs Dustin Gallagher

La-Toya Fagon vs. Julie Miguel

Nadia G vs Rodney Bowers

Shane Chartrand vs Joshna Maharaj

Fridge Wars Season 2 Plot

Fridge Wars Season 2 is a culinary competition between specialist celebrity chefs. These chefs are given a chance to whip up a storm with the components and leftovers that they find in any ordinary families refrigerators.

Emma Hunter, the host, makes a surprise visit to individuals home and attacks their fridges. The ingredients are given to the chefs, and they get around 45 minutes to prepare a spectacular meal. As soon as they are done, the family brings together to taste the final result.

The foods are scored on the grounds of taste, originality and appearances. This is then repeated in another home, but just this time round the chefs also have a surprise obstacle. The scores are tallied from both the families and a winner is announced.

Fridge Wars Season 2 Trailer

Fridge Wars Season 2 hasn’t yet been announced. Considering that fact, there has not been any trailer published as previously. Until then see the preview of Fridge Wars Season 1 :