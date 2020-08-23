Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer...
Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Trailer !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Four shots: Web show lovers can anticipate because of its 4 obturate girls Umag, Siddhi, Anjana, and Damini. This original all-female lead Indian net series was immensely favored. It’s April 2020, the second season which was published on 17th had done remarkably well, Now we have been given an update regarding the show’s new season 3 by the manufacturers of this show.

The Head of Amazon Originals and Amazon Prime India, Aparna Purohit has said that the series Four Shots has become the most-watched show and had gained its place in high 3 Amazon Originals most-watched series at the year 2019 and season 2 had made yet another bar, She further said that it had been really good to be associated with the founder of show Pritish Nandy and She’s looking forward to work together again for another pioneer season

British Nandy said that another season will be full of more big and greater challenges and cliché for the flawed girls that were unapologetic. He said that the two-season was loved a lot by both men and women and they’re keenly interested to work with Amazon originals for one more season. He said that the third season will give a kick start from just where the second season has ended

The third season of More Shots will again be revealing more difficulties and distinct situations they face in every aspect of their life if love, career, or any other things but they are and they will always be reminded in their unbreakable friendship and how they are going to stick through thick and thin with each other. Devika Bhagat will be returning for another season for writing the scripts and narrative Actor as well as Director Tannishtha Chatterjee will again take her role for directing the next season of the series.

Season 3 Cast

Discussing the cast, we will again see the same cast which was

Sayani Gupta playing the role of Damini Rizvi Roy
Bani J viewed as Umang Singh
Kirti Kulhari at the role of Anjana Menon
Maanvi Gagroo in the role of Sidhi Patel
Let’s see what year 3 of Four Shots most-watched show will have in store for us, Excited season 4? Stress not we’ll be providing you all of the updates regarding the third season until then if you have not watched the show’s 2 seasons, stream it today.

