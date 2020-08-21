Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Much More !!!

- Advertisement -

Four More Shots Please is the most-watched Amazon Prime internet Indian net series. Recently its second season was dropped on April 17, 2020. Season two has a total of ten episodes, each of about thirty minutes.

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release date

We could anticipate it’s year three to be declared until 2020 or 2021. In the same way, year three will hit the platform around mid or late 2021 because this show’s rights are with Amazon Prime Videos, so year third will AIR on this stage exclusively.

- Advertisement -

Expected Plot for Season 3

In season two crowd witnessed Umang explores her freedom after coming out into the world. She decides to take her relationship with celebrity girls, Samara. Still Shifting the crumble of her site Damini places in penning a homicide thriller revolving around a choose her focus. Anjana bounces between getting back to her ex-husband and lost her boyfriend. Or making desires to be somebody else’s husband. Siddhi chooses to follow a humor profession to be independent after wearing her private life and to interrupt her mother’s wing out. Season 3 is also a sequel season, and it is going to start there, where season two finished. Now, there is no leaked or official information concerning the plot.

Expected Cast/Artists for Season 3

Gurbani Judge AKA Bani J will proceed to diminish lower back to essay this gym coach, the character of Umang Singh. Kriti Kulhari will come back to play the fierce and impartial professional and divorced mother, Anjana Manon. At the same time, Sayani Gupta will go back to portray the fearless journalist, Damini Rizvi Roy. Maanvi Gagroo will reprise her function as Sidhi Patel.

The coming season may also include Lisa Ray Jia Lakhiani, Neil Bhoopalam Simone Singh, Amrita Puri, Sapna Pabbi Monica Dogra. Season three will even characteristic some fresh faces.