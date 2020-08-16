Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest...
Four More Shots Please season 3: Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Latest Information !!!

By- Rekha yadav
Four Shots Please!’ Now, after receiving love and immense praise Prime Video has announced the season. Launched in April, Amazon’s unique series for Shots Please season 2 is the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video in 2020 of India.

Amazon Original Video India chief Aparna Purohit shared, “Four Shots Please!” The response was phenomenal and has become the show from India so far. The season was one of the top 3 most-watched Amazon original series from India in 2019 and yet another benchmark has been set by the season. We are thrilled to be connected with Pritish Nandi Communications and look ahead to another season. ‘

British Nandy, president of Pritish Nandi Communications Ltd, said,’From the new season, those women will face challenges and thinking that was conservative, but their friendship is going to be their driving force. With the love the first two seasons have obtained from men, for example, women, we are pleased to present the season to our audiences with Amazon Prime Video.

Season 3 will start with this endpoint of the second season where the travel of these four women will be taken ahead of where they will share their career with beauty and passion of the friendship, Will proceed forward in love and relationships. ‘

The writer of seasons 2 and the initial, Devika Bhagat, is now prepared for the season. The actress, writer, and manager Tannishtha Chatterjee will direct all episodes of the new season, although the dialogues will be written by Ishita Moitra.

Four Shots Please Season 3 Cast

Kirti Kulhari
Sayani Gupta
Gurbani
Maanvi Gagroo
Prateik Babbar
Lisa Ray
Milind Soman
It is very likely that season 3 Four More Shots Please will observe the characters reprising their roles with other casts of this show.

Four More Shots Please Trailer

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date

Four More Shots Please Season 3 could be expected to be premiered sometime in April 2021. Putting aside its flaws, the internet series has faked to obtain a place in the class of pleasure binge-watching.

Rekha yadav

Fans of the...
