Four More Shots Please Season 3: Possible Release Date, Cast, Plot And Every Latest Updates

By- Sunidhi
Four More Shots Please has been one of the most-watched suggests these 12 months and the group recently announced the following season. Speaking of which, here is what one would like to observe in the imminent season of the show!

FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE SEASON 3: RELEASE DATE

‘Four More Shots Please!’ Season 2 premiered in its entirety on April 17, 2020, on Prime Video. It is made of ten episodes of half-hour each.

If and while that happens,’Four Shots Please!’ Season three is expected to release sometime in 2021, on Prime Video.

FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE SEASON 3: CAST

The organization of girls could be back to the following spherical of the drama show. Gurbani Judge AKA Bani J will go lower back to essay this feisty health club trainer, Umang Singh’s character.

Kirti Kulhari will come returned to play the fierce and independent attorney and unmarried mother, Anjana Menon. While Sayani Gupta will go back to depict Damini Rizvi Roy, the fearless journalist Maanvi Gagroo will reprise her role as Sidhi Patel.

The coming forged would possibly also consist of Lisa Ray as Samara Kapoor, Milind Soman as Dr. Aamir Warsi, Jiya Lakhiani as Arya Menon, Neil Bhoopalam as Varun Khanna, Prateik Babbar as Jeh Wadia, Simone Singh as Sneha Patel, Amrita Puri as Kavya Arora, Sapna Pabbi as Akanksha Moitra, Shibani Dandekar as Sushmita Sengupta, Monica Dogra as Devyani Rana, together with others. Season three will also feature a few new faces inside the cast.

FOUR MORE SHOTS PLEASE SEASON 3: PLOT

In season two, Umang explores her freedom after coming out into the world and decides to take her connection with her superstar woman love Samara into the next level. Still addressing the collapse of her site, Damini, puts in penning a murder thriller revolving around a judge her attention.

Anjana bounces between missing her boyfriend, getting returned collectively together with her ex-husband, or making like to the husband of someone else. Siddhi opts to pursue a comedy profession to break out her mother’s wing and be impartial after carrying her personal life.


