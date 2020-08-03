Home TV Series Amazon Prime Four More Shots Please Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All...
Four More Shots Please Season 3: Cast, Plot, Release Date, And All You Need To Know!!!

By- Suraj Pillai
Four More Shots Please is a television series that released on Amazon Prime Video. As of now, Four More Shots Please has two seasons in total. Each season of Four More Shots Please contains ten episodes each. The length of each episode of Four More Shots Please ranges from about 28 minutes to 35 minutes each. 

Both Season 1 and Season 2 of Four More Shots Please broke many records on Amazon Prime Video. The second season fo Four More Shots Please is considered as the most-watched Indian series on Amazon Prime Video. 

Four More Shots Please Season 1 and Season 2 received positive reviews from the critics as well as the audience. Four More Shots Please has a rating of 6.7 on IMDB and a rating of 80% on rotten tomatoes. 

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Cast:

The four lead actors, that is, Sayani Gupta, Kirti Kulhari, Bani J, and Maanvi Gagroo are going to return and reprise their roles in Four More Shots Please: Season 3 too. Apart from them, rest of the cast from the first two seasons of Four More Shots Please may also be returning for the third season too. 

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Plot:

At the end of the second season, the girls realize that though they may face challenges in their lives, they will still be constant in each other’s lives. 

Four More Shots Please: Season 3 will pick up from where it was left off at the end of the second season. The girls will be facing many more challenges in the third season while their friendship with each other will be acting as a driving force. 

Four More Shots Please Season 3 Release Date:

After the release of the second season and witnessing its increasing popularity, Amazon Prime renewed the series for yet another season. The release date for Four More Shots Pleases: Season 3 has not yet been announced by Amazon Prime Video. The third season of Four More Shots Please is expected to release somewhere in the second half of 2021. However, owing to the current pandemic situation, the series might get delayed from its expected release date.

Suraj Pillai

