Forza Motorsport Trailer Showcases Xbox Series X Graphics

- Advertisement -

The Forza Motorsport series will leap the subsequent technology as developer Flip 10 Studios has confirmed they’re engaged on a Forza sport for Xbox Series X.

“This Could mark 15 years since we launched the primary Forza,” says Dan Greenwalt, the Forza franchise’s inventive director, by way of an Xbox weblog publish. “Over time, we got here to see Forza as a neighborhood centered around automobiles, competitors, and creativity. Because the Forza franchise has expanded, so has the significance of player-to-player connection and the immersion delivered by way of state-of-the-art realism. The Xbox Series X, with its give attention to velocity and energy, offers us the chance to attach our gamers to the Forza universe, and to at least one one other, like by no means earlier than. It’s so thrilling to start out sharing our work with you.”

Greenwalt goes on to explain the upcoming Xbox Series X Forza sport (which is at present solely being known as Forza Motorsport), as being a “reimagining of the collection.” It’s not reasonably clear what that may imply from a gameplay perspective as Greenwalt solely notes that the workforce can be “taking what has made Forza Motorsport nice over the previous 15 years and pairing it with new sport ideas and new applied sciences.”

Talking of applied sciences, Greenwalt additionally says that the upcoming Xbox Series X title will profit from ray tracing expertise and is anticipated to run in 4K at 60fps. That final half is sort of fascinating because it’s been hinted elsewhere that Spider-Man: Miles Morales could require gamers to decide on between ray tracing and 60fps/4K gameplay.