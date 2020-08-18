- Advertisement -

Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store

What’s’Fortnite’ off the App Store but nevertheless available on consoles?

Epic Games sued Apple and Google last week after Fortnite was removed from the App Store and Google Play Store

s believes the 30 percent commission Apple and Google take from microtransactions stifles competition.

Epic Games’

‘ crusade dismisses the fact that console makers like Microsoft and Sony also take a 30% cut on all transactions.

In doing so, Epic Games sought to avoid both Apple and Google’s 30 percent commission on micro-transactions, a fee structure

which has existed on the two platforms for well over a decade at this point.

Apple and Google

Predictably, both Apple and Google reacted strongly and quickly removed Fortnite out of their various app shops. The move, as we soon found out, played into Epic’s handson.

Just minutes after Fortnite was banished from the App Store, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple. Not too long after, a similar suit was filed against Google.

And because Epic Games has a flair for the dramatic, the firm also released a movie mocking Apple’s famous 1984

ad where it positioned the iPhone manufacturer as the villain responsible for taking”our profits, our controller.”

crux of Epic’s beef

He crux of Epic’s beef with Apple and Google is quite simple: that the provider believes the 30 percent commission on micro-transactions is surplus, stifles innovation

, and runs afoul of antitrust law. Epic further contends that Apple should be open to hosting rival app stores on its own platform in the interest of consumer choice.

Epic’s suit against Apple reads in part:

Apple unlawfully maintains its monopoly power from the iOS App Distribution Marketplace through the anti-competitive acts described herein, such as by imposing technical and contractual limitations on iOS, which prevents the distribution of iOS

programs through means other than the App Store and prevents developers from distributing competing app stores to iOS users.

Apple unlawfully maintains its monopoly power in the iOS App Distribution Market through its unlawful denial to Epic and other program distributors of an essential facility–accessibility to iOS–that prevents them from competing in the iOS App Distribution Market.

While Epic would have you think that it’s position is a noble one to the extent that it’s simply trying to give consumers more choice —

and save money in the process — that the reality is a bit more nuanced. Even if we disregard the claim that the distribution of iOS software constitutes a distinct market,

and even though we dismiss the idea that Apple shouldn’t apply any control over the type of applications allowed to run on iOS apparatus

Kyle Orland of Ars Technica astutely points out:

Most, if not all, of the complaints Epic, creates against Apple and Google seem to apply to Microsoft, Sony, and Nintendo in the console space too.

All three console manufacturers also take a 30-percent cut of all microtransaction earnings on their own platforms, for example.

Addressing this matter, Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney (who’s worth $5.3 billion, which would be to say this isn’t just a David vs.

Goliath situation) attempted to carve out an exception for consoles like Sony’s PlayStation and the Nintendo Switch on economic grounds.