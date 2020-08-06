Former Ubisoft Executive Canceled King Arthur Game From Dragon Age Director

- Advertisement -

A report from Bloomberg reveals that former Ubisoft executive Serge Hascoët is liable for the cancellation of a King Arthur project led by Dragon Age artistic director Mike Laidlaw.

The report (which is presently behind a paywall) Laidlaw was employed by Ubisoft someday round 2018 to work on an RPG venture often called Avalon. With the assistance of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey builders Ubisoft Québec, Laidlaw supposed to create an expansive fantasy world based mostly on the legends of King Arthur and the Knights of the Spherical Desk.

Evidently, Laidlaw and the group at Ubisoft Québec additionally supposed to base components of Avalon‘s gameplay on Capcom’s Monster Hunter collection. As an illustration, Avalon was speculated to function cooperative multiplayer choices, which might have allowed gamers to traverse the sport’s world collectively.

Whereas most of these near the venture appeared to assume that it was coming alongside nicely, Serge Hascoët disagreed. Evidently, Hascoët outright disliked the fantasy style and reportedly famous that the game needed to be “higher than Tolkien” if it was going to succeed.