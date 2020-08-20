Food Wars Season 5: Release Date Everything To Know About The Upcoming Episode Update!

- Advertisement -

Food Wars season 5: It is part of the famous teenage anime series based on the cooking and comic genre. Food Wars Season 5 has been released on April 11, 2020, that is written by J.C.Staff and directed by Yoshitomo Yonetani. 2 episodes were released every week, but later on, the arcade makers had made a statement that the additional events will likely be postponed, due to the ongoing pandemic Covid-19, which the entire world is currently facing.

Food wars created their fans thrilled after the announcement of the renewal if the episodes from July 17 releasing the third instalment on July 3 and the fourth on July 10

Food Wars Season 5 Episode 8

Food war season 5 is the last period of the meals competition named BLUE consisting of 4 participants called Erina, Soma, Takumi, and Megumi. The episode 8, which is currently going to release on, will demonstrate A Italian dishes expert competing with all the Noirs’ chefs.

In the last episode, it had been revealed that Takuma would be competing with Don Kama because around they'll be allowed to take assistance from a team member to help the competitor from the preparation of this dish, Takuma notion of getting help from none aside from his brother Isami however Don Kama had played a foul game in which Isami arrived in a wrong place which made Takumi worried, This made the noir group believe today Takumi won't have the ability to win the round, but finally, he was aided by one of his rival member Soma with whom he probably shares a fantastic kitchen partnership in the round but as both of them didn't enjoy one another and are competitions.

t won’t be a matter of surprise if there some misunderstandings become created between them. The predicted outcomes will be confirmed in episode 8.

Food Wars Episode 8 Whether It Will Be Released?

Episode 8 will be released August 2020 on Friday on Japan TV Networks and also will be shown on Crunchyroll.

Food wars- About series

Food war is a comedian Collection predicated on the cooking competition. The series follows Soma that helps his father, but later on, he had been enrolled in an Institute named Totsuki Saryo.

The tournament and game are always held there especially if there is a disagreement between any two students they create competition, and all the words of the winning party are followed The Institute also constitute a magician of their best 10 students in which Soma wished to receive his title listed for he fought a lot of food competition.