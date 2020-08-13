Home In News Following Is A Coronavirus Upgrade That Will Have Broad Effects Across The...
Following Is A Coronavirus Upgrade That Will Have Broad Effects Across The US

By- Akanksha Ranjan
Following is a coronavirus upgrade that will have broad effects across the US in the days and weeks to come —

involving, as it will, even stronger evidence that face masks appear to supply a solid shield from the coronavirus.

A couple of months back, two hairstylists in Missouri started noticing the virus symptoms and got them tested.

They jumped to then cut nearly 140 people’s hair before getting their positive evaluation results.

Despite potentially exposing all those customers to the virus, nobody ended up contracting it.

Officials are convinced it’s because everybody, employees and customers alike, was wearing a face mask.

A number of you may recall the story from a couple of months ago, when conditions were only starting to figure out how to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic,

of a Missouri hair salon in which two hairstylists began growing symptoms of COVID-19.

Between awaiting test results to check whether they had the virus (turns out, they did), the girls continued to work and watched 139 clients —

seemingly exposing all of them to the virus that’s currently resulte in over 3.4 million infections in america and over 136,000 deaths.

That is according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University about the dreadful cost of this unrelenting virus.

This incident has been held up, too, as a cautionary tale of what happens when a local or state reopens too fast.

Indeed, BGR has published several articles detailing scenarios similar to this one,

in which one or two infected men and women become super-spreaders, accountable for a host of infections.

In one such scenario, one asymptomatic carrier rode an elevatorand then 70 people came down with the virus. Luckily, though, the problem in Missouri —

between the infected hair stylists who work at a chain called Great Clips — includes a happy ending that we would do well to be aware of.

According to news reports on Tuesday, evaluation results have returned to everyone who got their hair cut one of these two stylists.

Remarkably, not a single customer tested positive for the virus, despite being vulnerable and near the infected stylists.

How can this be?

The assumption is that it was mainly the consequence of everyone in the shop, customers, and employees alike, all of wearing masks.

“The result appears to be among the clearest real world examples of masks’ capability to slow the spread of this novel coronavirus,”

The Washington Post noted about the incident.

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has assembled an entirely new recommendation —

which policymakers across the US should think about worldwide face mask demands — around what happened at this Missouri salon.

With the potential for presymptomatic and asymptomatic transmission, widespread adoption of policies requiring face coverings in public

configurations must be considere to decrease the effect and magnitude of additional waves of COVID-19,”

that the CDC’s study says. And on a related note, in an interview with The Journal of the American Medical Association’s Dr. Howard Bauchner,

CDC director Dr. Robert Redfield took this opportunity to insist the US

could get this virus in check in no longer than two weeks if everybody wore a mask.

“I believe we’re very clear today,” Redfield said. “Now’s the time to wear a mask”

