One Florida school district has already been made to quarantine more than 300 students and teachers due to possible exposure to the novel coronavirus — colleges were open for only one week.

The region also disclosed that being exposed to someone with coronavirus symptoms doesn’t automatically mean.

that everybody in the classroom will be quarantined.

In the most recent sign that reopening schools in the USA using a pandemic still raging was never a good idea.

one Florida school district has already had to quarantine more than 300 pupils and teachers due to potential cases of COVID-19 from the classrooms.

Two hundred percent of those pupils are at high school.

and 61 are in elementary school.

On Tuesday, Superintendent Laurie Gaylord along with other district officials indicated.

that some of the blame should be placed on parents that are sending their kids to school before they’ve made sure they aren’t infected with the virus.

“I wish to strengthen the fact that folks will need to take the personal responsibility in this,” Gaylord said.

“If your children are sick, please don’t send them to school.” When the evaluations have come back positive.

the children have already exposed their classmates and teachers to the virus.

at which point the school doesn’t have any choice but to send everybody who came into contact with the child home.

“If anyone in your family is COVID-19 favorable, don’t send your children to college,” said Carol Ann Vitani, health officer for the Florida Department of Public Health in Martin County. “The entire household is on quarantine.”

Despite such a large number of students and educators being quarantined in such a short period.

Christia Li Roberts

board member Christia Li Roberts explained that the school district's guidelines don't necessarily ensure that someone showing symptoms of COVID-19 will result in everybody in the classroom being quarantined.

“It is not a symptom that gets you a ticket home,” Roberts explained.

“It needs to have the term’positive’ inside, whether it’s a favorable instance or a presumed positive, meaning that you had contact with a individual having a positive case.

and you are showing symptoms.

But just symptoms by itself doesn’t get your course.

everyone walking out the door and going home.”

Reopening schools never made much sense in the first place.

but this Florida school district is indicative of exactly how difficult it is to keep students and teachers safe from disease.

Even when everyone is following the rules and being as careful as they possibly can be.

all it takes is 1 error to create an outbreak.