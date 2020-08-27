Home Lifestyle Florida has reported under 9,000 brand new COVID-19 cases
Florida has reported under 9,000 brand new COVID-19 cases

By- Nitu Jha
Florida has reported under 9,000 brand new COVID-19 cases among children over the past 15 days as colleges across the country.

evolves and resume in-house courses.

Florida has reported

At the 15 days before August 9th, just under 8,600 children below the age of 18 tested positive for COVID-19, so the disease rate is rising.

Florida’s Department of Education is now in a legal battle trying to force colleges to be open five days a week irrespective of safety issues for students or teachers.

The United States was averaging over 40,000 favorable COVID-19 evaluations daily since August began.

but that did not stop schools across the nation from reopening this month.

Daycares and elementary schools up to major universities are welcoming students back, and reports of viral outbreaks are never far behind.

Before this past week, 566 cases just days after restarting courses.

8,995 cases since the previous report

and now data from Florida shows that thousands of young adults and children have been infected since colleges reopened. In a

Since The Hill points out, that is an increase of 8,995 cases since the previous report, which was released on August 9th.

At exactly the same 15-day period before August 9th.

the condition of Florida reported 8,585 instances among children, which means that the infection rate has continued to grow during the month.

even as the disease rate drops nationally.

With over 605,000 coronavirus instances.

Florida has been hit harder than 47 other states since the pandemic started.

Even New York, which was once considered the epicentre of the outbreak.

has yet to record 500,000 positive cases.

Governor Ron DeSantis has ignored these warning signals and tried to induce Florida back to a state of normalcy.

together with all the Florida Department of Education going as far as to sign an executive order demanding.

that post-secondary schools be open five days a week or even risk losing funding.

Florida’s constitutional requirement to own secure and safe

A Florida judge temporarily blocked the Department of Education’s executive order on Monday.

stating it”essentially dismissed” Florida’s constitutional requirement to own secure and safe public schools.

“The districts have no meaningful alternative,” wrote Judge Charles Dodson of Leon County.

“If a single school district chooses safety, in other words.

delaying the beginning of colleges until it individually decides it is safe to do this because of its county.

it risks losing state funding, even though each student has been educated.

” Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Department of Education are appealing the decision.

as he asserts that this conflict is”about giving every parent.

every teacher and every pupil a choice, regardless of what instructional choice they choose.

” It is unclear how forcing teachers to risk their health by entering a school building five days per week is an option, but that seems to function as Corcoran’s debate.

