Florida has reported just under 9,000 fresh COVID-19 cases among children over the last 15 days as colleges throughout the state reopen and restart in-house courses.

Florida

In the 15 days before August 9th, just under 8,600 children below age 18 tested positive for COVID-19, which means the disease rate is rising.

Florida’s Department of Education is now in a legal struggle hoping to force colleges to be available five days a week regardless of safety concerns for teachers or students.

The USA was averaging over 40,000 positive COVID-19 tests daily since August began,

but that did not stop schools around the nation from reopening this month.

Daycares and elementary schools up to significant universities have been welcoming students back, and reports of viral outbreaks are never far behind.

Earlier this past week, 566 cases just days after resuming classes,

and now data from Florida shows that tens of thousands of young adults

and children have been infect since schools reopene.

In concerning coronavirus cases throughout the state,

Florida verified that 48,730 people under the age of 18 have teste positive for

the novel coronavirus as of Monday, August 24th.

, that is an increase of 8,995 instances since the last report, which was release on August 9th. In the same 15-day period before August 9th,

the state of Florida reported 8,585 cases among children,

which means that the infection rate has continue to grow throughout the month, even as the disease rate drops nationwide.

With over 605,000 coronavirus cases,

Florida has been hit harder than 47 other states since the pandemic start.

Even New York, that was consider the epicentre of the outbreak, has yet to record 500,000 positive cases

. Governor Ron DeSantis has repeatedly ignored these warning signs and attempted to force Florida back to some state of normalcy

with all the Florida Department of Education going up to to sign an executive order demanding

that post-secondary schools be open five days per week or even risk losing funding.

“If a single school district chooses security, that is, delaying the beginning of colleges until it individually

decides it is safe to do so for its county, it risks losing state funding,

although each student has been taught.”

Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran and the Department of Education are appealing the decision,

as he argues that this conflict is”about committing every parent,

every teacher and every pupil a choice, regardless of what instructional option they select.

It is uncertain how forcing teachers to risk their health by moving into

a school building five days per week is a choice, but that seems to be Corcoran’s argument.