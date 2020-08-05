Home In News Flipkart Big Saving Days will start on August 6, huge discounts on...
Flipkart Big Saving Days will start on August 6, huge discounts on these smartphones including iPhone

By- Vikash Kumar
New Delhi, Tech Desk. Flipkart has announced its second edition of Big Saving Days Sale. This cell will start at 12 noon on August 6, which will continue till August 10. In this cell, users will be able to get 10% instant discount on Citi Bank’s debit and credit card. The same ICICI bank card users will be able to avail 10% discount on the purchase of the product during this period. Also, a huge discount is being offered on the purchase of mobile phones during the online sale.

In the Big Saving Days Sale, a discount is being offered on the base variant of the recently launched Apple iPhone SE, due to which customers will be able to buy the phone for Rs. 36,999. Similarly, 32GB variants of iPhone 7 Plus can be purchased for Rs. 34,999. The phone will also be given an option to buy at a no-cost EMI of Rs 5,834 per month.

Xiaomi Redmi k20’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage option can be purchased at a discount of 6000 rupees. In the cell, you will be able to buy this phone for Rs 22,999. On the other hand, 64MP quad camera phones will be able to buy Poco X2 for Rs 17,499 instead of Rs 19,999. This phone has 256GB of internal storage.

Similarly, Motorola will be able to buy the Razr at a discounted price of Rs 1,24,999, while the actual price of the phone is Rs 1,49,999. Customers will be able to buy this phone at an EMI of Rs 5,029 per month. Realme X2 Pro phone with 64MP with 90Hz screen refreshed ratio can be purchased for Rs 28,999. At the same time, Realme 6 and Realme 6 Pro smartphones can be purchased for Rs 15,999 and Rs 17,999. The Oppo Reno 2F smartphone can be purchased in the cell for Rs 17,990 instead of 23,490. The iPhone XR smartphone priced at Rs 49,000 will be available for sale at Flipkart Big Savin Days Salse for Rs 44,999.

