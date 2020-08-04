Home Entertainment Fleabag Season 3: Commented Here For All Related Information Details
Fleabag Season 3: Commented Here For All Related Information Details

By- Naveen Yadav
Fleabag founder and lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge have shown why popular season 2 character The Priest — The Hot Priest as many lovers have dubbed him — is in a position to break the fourth wall as Fleabag can.

No other personality do so or even notices she does although fleabag often looks in and speaks directly to the camera during the show.

But he not only when The Priest arrives on the scene calls her out on the fact that she appears to be talking to someone but he looks into the camera and yells.

Speaking during The Making of Fleabag, as a part of BAFTA Television: The Sessions, Waller-Bridge revealed that she wanted Fleabag’s relationship with the camera and the audience to be mirrored by The Priest’s connection with God — since both characters constantly feel as though they are being watched by an existence they want to describe themselves to.

“[Fleabag] includes a connection with the camera the entire way through and it was interesting to have someone that has a similar item,” she explained. “He is mirrored case he has God. For her is whether or not she can give up the camera, and she is witnessed from the camera the way through and in the long run, the major issue.

“And he’s seen by God the whole time and is always needing to check to that the entire time. And in the end, he’s the same question, so that I just felt as though it’d be a really good way to mirror each other’s journeys.”

Their journeys do wind up leading them while end his relationship and The Priest chooses to stay in the priesthood as Fleabag chooses to literally wave farewell to the camera and therefore the presence viewing her.

The actress and author, who’s also worked on Killing Eve and the hottest James Bond film No Time To Die, also said that she doesn’t think Fleabag is speaking to anyone in particular when she breaks down the fourth wall but is instead attempting to discover some type of validation.

“I felt like it was symbolic of something I can’t explain… I feel as though it’s that anxiety about being watched and feeling observed and feeling as if you’re not being viewed, does exactly what you are doing count for anything, does it matter?” She explained. “She is always grappling with this need for the viewer to be there, to validate her, and to leave her alone so she can experience things on her own.”

Waller-Bridge has said many times that she is planning a run of this critically-acclaimed comedy-drama, but she has admitted she could be tempted to revisit in life.

“When I’m 50, maybe, when you know there has been a life lived and it is another face looking down the barrel,” she explained.

Meanwhile, Fleabag is nominated for three BAFTA TV Craft Awards and four BAFTA TV Awards this season.

