Flash Season 7 latest updates, every plot and cast details we know so far

By- Dhanraj
In January 2020, The CW officially renewed the series for a seventh season, set to premiere in January 2021. We are excited about the show’s return in the aftermath of the Crisis on Infinite earth.

In April 2020, Gustin revealed that he was discussing the renewal of series for eight and ninth seasons with The CW. Gustin was originally contracted for Seven seasons of the Flash. However talks have seemingly stalled amid the Pandemic.

The Flash Season 7 plot details

Season 6 has been very eventful and culminated with the Rosso’s defeat and Team Flash surviving Crisis. The later half of the season followed Team Flash try to navigate the world post-Crisis. It also teased the secret organization Black Hole and quantum engineer Eva McCulloch are plotting a sinister plan. In the season finale, they capture Iris, Kamila and Captain Singh by imprisoning them in her Mirror Dimension. Later Eva used their mirror versions to fight Team Flash.

The Flash’s show-runner Eric Wallace talked about the impact of the Pandemic filming “I think it’s making it stronger because it’s forcing us to look at these two separate things – which is the end of Eva’s story and the beginning of the next villain’s story and how she relates to Barry and Iris.”

Season seven will pick up immediately where the season six finale ended. Wallace said that 90% of the footage for its first three episodes is “in the can”.

He also discussed about the Season 6 and it’s a possible plot

“That only leaves what we always intended as our two-part season finale of season six to follow in [season seven’s first two episodes], which is wrapping up Eva’s story. That’s all going to be the same,” he said.

“They have to be connected even more because there isn’t some summer break anymore. The audience will experience it now a week later.

“Amid the horror and the tragedy of what’s happening… if we can find some lemonade in the lemon, it’s us having to rethink a few things about how a Flash season looks, given this ‘narrative unpredictability’ to the season,”

The Flash Season 6 cast details

Show’s possible cast for Season 6 includes Candice Patton as Iris West, Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow, Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon, Jesse L Martin as Joe West, Tom Cavanagh as (a version of) Harrison Wells,Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

Hartley Sawyer who plays Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man was fired by the production after his controversial tweets resurfaced.

In the official statement.

“Hartley Sawyer will not be returning for season seven of The Flash. In regards to Mr Sawyer’s posts on social media, we do not tolerate derogatory remarks that target any race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, or sexual orientation.

“Such remarks are antithetical to our values and polices, which strive and evolve to promote a safe, inclusive and productive environment for our workforce.”

