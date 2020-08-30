- Advertisement -

MCU teaser

Final’Black Widow’ trailer includes the ideal MCU teaser so far this season.

The video seems to indicate that Disney will go through with the film’s launch and won’t delay it another time.

The lack of a critical detail in the trailer might offer us the best MCU teaser so far this year — Stage 4 could finally kick off soon.

coronavirus

- Advertisement -

Among the numerous things the book coronavirus ruined this year is cinema. There’s no such thing as a stress-free movie-going experience right now.

Some theaters have started reopening and some of the year’s biggest movies will launch soon.

But that does not mean you should risk going out to view them, especially if your area is dealing with a renewed COVID-19 outbreak.

The alternative is launching them through streaming solutions, but studios aren’t prepared to go down

that route with blockbusters that will normally apparent around $1 billion at the box office.

Needless to say, nevertheless, no film will hit that milestone anytime soon without theaters.

Disney’s Marvel movies

Out of all the delays up to now, it is Disney’s Marvel movies that take place most.

Marvel had to delay the release of not just one or two films, but all its MCU Stage 4 films and TV series.

Each of these creations plays a part in the bigger picture which Marvel is producing, so pushing back the launch of one film ripples through the total MCU.

Not to mention that COVID-19 lockdowns also shut down production for upcoming films and TV series, so those other flaws were unavoidable.

Black Widow was designed to start on May 1st and came back to November 6th a few months ago, as it became clear that the pandemic would not go away by early May.

Marvel just quietly published the last trailer for Dark Widow, and it might include the best MCU teaser so far this year:

The film might launch this November, whatever it takes.

Both MCU Cosmic and Murphy’s Multiverse observed the new trailer premiered jointly with New Mutants in theaters which are operating right now.

The clip is almost equal to the trailer which was released on March 9th,

but it will feature a couple of changes, via MCU Cosmic:

The”On May 1″ text at the:56 marks is substituted with”On November 6″.

What’s so exciting about a trailer which only contains cosmetic changes

that address the new release date shift?

Well, for starters, it is apparent that Disney does not feel like another delay is warranted at the moment.

Multiverse discovered

Murphy’s Multiverse discovered a much more exciting detail in the clip, or the absence of it. The clip doesn’t deliver the”only in theaters” statement that normally comes with these trailers.

This way, the company could stick to that November 6th launch date and kick-off its MCU Stage 4 jobs regardless of

whether the pandemic is under management, and regardless of what it may mean to the company’s bottom line.

Disney

Disney already supported its Disney+ Premier Access program that will bring excellent movies to your living room this year, beginning with the live-action Mulan remake.

That won’t be a one-off, as Disney plans to add other titles to the Premier Access program. And Black Widow might easily be one of them.