Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Updates On CID Highwind

Longtime lovers of Final Fantasy will know of the series tradition of using a character named Cid in each title with Final Fantasy 7 no exception. While he hasn’t looked in the very first portion of Final Fantasy 7’s remake, the speed of the story means he will probably appear in part two.

Fans that have not played the original might not understand a great deal about Cid Highwind and his function as a party member in Final Fantasy 7. Because of this, those who want to go into another part of the remake must return now, as there are SPOILERS to get Cid Highwind’s character development in this report.

Keeping the roles he plays in your mind, there is a lot to look forward to with his personality after he looks in the remake. Cid’s character certainly makes him stand out from others and leads to the dynamic of their party in interesting ways.

Who Is Cid Highwind?

Cid Highwind is a mechanical scientist who dreamed of sending a rocket into outer space but combined with Cloud Strife and the remainder of his party to sit Shinra after an episode between the megacorporation.

After being rescued, the rocket is all but launched, but one of the scientists who lived with Cid, Shera, is about the rocket before it’s launched. In case the rocket had been launched, she would have been burned alive, causing Cid to completely abort the launch.

Cid’s Personality

Something which sets Cid apart from the remainder of Cloud’s teammates is his rude personality. Among his standout traits is in how frequently he swears to the stage that many of his words are censored with random characters in the original Final Fantasy 7. Due to the movie being completely voice acted, it could be possible that his swearing might be toned down. Another possibility may be various background components such as loud noises censoring his swearing in-universe to keep his character consistent.

Cid In Battle

While some players may expect Cid to play a part similar to a machinist seen in Final Fantasy 14, Cid plays more of a Dragoon function, similar to Freya at Final Fantasy 9. He wields various spears and specializes in melee strikes instead of magics.

Cid With The Party

After Cid unites the party, he retains a very course attitude as mentioned before. But he becomes the secret to commandeering the airship, the Highwind. This airship was created by Cid while he worked for Shinra, but he forcibly takes it back by convincing the ship’s crew to join him later allying himself with his party. As a result of this, the group can rescue Barret and Tifa from being implemented.

