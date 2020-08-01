Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Gameplay, Plot And Much More

- Advertisement -

Final Fantasy VII, the seventh installment in the Final Fantasy series, is a role-playing video game initially launched in 1997. It was printed in Japan from the original developer Square, also in other regions by Sony Computer Entertainments.

Although initially released for PlayStation, it has become available for a wide assortment of platforms over time.

Final Fantasy 7 Gameplay

The game follows the story of Cloud Strife, a mercenary who hired by AVALANCHE, an eco-terrorist team, to combat Shinra Electric Power Company, a mega-corporation. Afterward, cloud teams up with several other forces to save Earth from Shinra and Cloud’s nemesis Sephiroth. Originally fighting for his profit, Cloud conducts this trip and ends up fighting for an effect, greater than his own.

Final Fantasy 7 Release Date

The worldwide popularity of the Final Fantasy series, and notably Final Fantasy VII, has resulted in a collection of game-remakings. The Final Fantasy VII Remake is the first to released inside this remake series. Produced and published by Square Enix, the movie came out on April 10, 2020, for PlayStation 4.

It stays a single-player role-playing game. Set in a dystopian cyberpunk world. But with extra elements of real-time action and strategy in the gameplay.

After several years of speculation, Remake got finalized in 2015, together with many of the first staff members returning to recreate the hugely popular game. They redesigned the personalities to coincide with the essence of realism. The Japanese cast brought back, remaking the English dub.

Final Fantasy 7 Plot

Final Fantasy VII Remake mostly follows the plot and storyline of the original game, except some plot additions and changes in the narrative. Also, it gave a wider spectrum of the characters and their respective developments.

It has received critical appreciation because of its faithful execution of the first narrative in a more thorough way that provides more views. The story has got positive reviews because of the personal elements in the character arcs. The gameplay received favorable reviews for the images as well as the components of strategy coupled with the distinctive fighting styles of their characters.

Final Fantasy VII has come a long way since its first appearance in 1997. Together with the Remake being one of the most appreciated video games of all time. Final Fantasy VII Remake witnessed is one of the biggest launches for PlayStation 4. It’s currently the fastest-selling PS4 exclusive game.