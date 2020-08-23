Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date, Gameplay And Latest Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is a hugely ambitious enterprise, so much that Square Enix is dividing the job into multiple episodes so it can do the beloved justice. After decades of waiting, the initial entry has arrived and been praised by fans and critics alike.

It’s a big, uncompromising encounter that expands upon the first in a few intriguing ways, attracting all sorts of questions regarding its inevitable sequel. It’s clear today that Square Enix intends to both build on the tried-and-true narrative whilst also diverging from it, made apparent from the first chapter’s frankly jaw-dropping conclusion.

Release Date

In terms of the second entry, there’s currently no release date in sight, though it’s going to probably grace next-gen platforms such as PS5 and Xbox set X.

Story

We’ll be diving deep into spoiler territory here since it’s crucial to speak about what we can expect from Remake two, and how it may be unlike anything we have seen before in the franchise. You’ve been completely cautioned, so let’s dive in.

Final Fantasy Remake finishes with Cloud and business defeating The Whispers and defying their destiny, basically altering the events of the first game upon their passing from Midgar. Presumably, this means that important events in the 1997 classic, such as the death of Aerith and Zach Fair, will no longer take place. The latter character is found to have lived the events of Crisis Core, in the long run, cinematic, and should appear in Remake 2.

Gameplay

It remains unclear how the next entrance will expand upon the mechanics and systems introduced in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, although we wager large amounts of it’s going to stay the same. Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and Aerith will be joined by newcomers such as Red XIII, Vincent Valentine, Cid, and Yuffie Kisaragi. All of these are traditional characters, and that I really can’t wait to see how they are envisioned in the remake.

Latest Update

Sadly, nothing official was supported by Square Enix about the presence of Final Fantasy Remake 2. But it’s easy to forecast that it is in development, with Japanese celebrities busy motion-capturing key scenes from a different chapter if Twitter is a sign. As reported by USGamer, Tifa celebrity Haruka Shibai recently posted a picture on Twitter which reveals her training together with what appears like a sword.