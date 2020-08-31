Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Release Date And More Other Details

- Advertisement -

The original Final Fantasy 7’s Midgar arc ends only for another journey to be discovered. The game’s Midgar section is rather linear and only a small section of what is a big and immersive game. Narrative-wise, the party’s target largely shifts from fighting Shinra’s oppression of their slums to after Sephiroth. This produces a clear divide in the two arcs of Final Fantasy 7’s story, as the characters learn about themselves and each other as their journey continues.

While FF7 Remake’s first part certainly takes a slower approach to the slums of Midgar, much of the new material added functions to flesh out the world in meaningful ways. Some examples of this would be the entire second chapter of this game, showcasing the chaotic aftermath of the first reactor bombing, Chapter 4’s research into Jessie’s personal life, and everything about FF7 Remake’s Wall Market chapter. While these events did add many hours to the match’s performance, they do ultimately feel like they gain Final Fantasy 7’s world-building as a whole.

How Long Will FF7 Remake Part 2 Be?

Due to how well this has been pulled off in FF7 Remake Part 1, there is very little doubt such story details will be added into Cloud’s journey through Gaia. However, Midgar’s stories gain from being somewhat shy from the bigger world of Final Fantasy 7. Also, many of the arcs which happen in Midgar finish when FF7 Remake’s credits roll. The party’s goal shifts them in an entirely new direction and expanding upon a narrative arc that mostly encapsulates the remainder of the original Final Fantasy 7 may be tough. Even though Midgar has a sense of community to build from, FF7 Remake’s source material becomes more character-focused after Avalanche renders Midgar.

In case Final Fantasy 7 Remake includes 3 separate parts, the final match could easily wipe out the remaining part of the source material’s story if the next part ends around the City of the Ancients. All in all, the period of this game will almost certainly be akin to FF7 Remake Part 1, but with more sidequests and a receptive world, elements to engage with. A strong 30 hours with no side questing appears like a safe bet for Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two. But with all the potential changes that may occur inside the games expanding storyline, fans might need to wait to find out for certain.