Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Needs to Fix One Big Criticism And More Other Updates!!!

By- Anand mohan
After half a decade of achievement and development, Final Fantasy 7 Remake has shown itself a critical and financial success, earning new fans and tapping into the original title’s enduring appeal. Now, as fans speculate and eagerly anticipate the next installment in Cloud’s re-imagined saga, it’s worth examining how the new formulation may be improved. One particular flaw is an enduring trope in JRPGs that is long overdue for retirement. And if Square Enix addresses the issue, they could create a title that ends up being as powerful as the first Final Fantasy 7.

The revamped Final Fantasy 7 combat system is a particularly laudable accomplishment, suiting the action-oriented tastes of contemporary audiences while preserving the ATB and material-based system that made the original so compelling. The title also features a wholesome amount of improved or fresh mini-games and a few environmental puzzles to add variance between bouts.

Final Fantasy 7’S Side Quests

Remake certainly has rough patches, nevertheless. In the side quest-heavy Chapters 8 and 14, enhancement provides a way to excess, developing a soggy middle in a game that could otherwise be a focused, thrilling experience during. Ultimately, the follow up for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, confirmed to be in development, could gain from a”less is more” approach.

The weakest parts of Remake are dead-end side quests: struggle’s fetch chains which contain no persistent characters of relevance to the overall story.

Final Fantasy: Bucking The Trend

Providentially, the wider Final Fantasy franchise is already trending in that direction. Final Fantasy 15’s side quests were nearly exclusively nameless hunting assignments, neutered of storyline significance by exploration with no sense of continuity or meaningful outcomes. Remake’s quests are much livelier and immersive with comparison, but the sequel could push things even further, by making every quest giver a named character in the story.

Tetsuya Nomura has generated such an enormous cast that there are more than enough choices to pick from, even if Square Enix doesn’t add any new villains or encouraging personalities in new installments. The new party members likely to combine with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake sequel would offer many opportunities for private, character-driven quests like Volume Impact’s loyalty assignments, or Persona’s confidant system. Those lasting relationships yield continuity and outcome, which would be the vital distinctions between bloat and enrichment.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is available today for PlayStation 4. Its sequel is currently in development.

