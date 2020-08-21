Home Gaming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Latest Updates That You Want...
Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 : Latest Updates That You Want To Know

By- Anand mohan
The long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake finally released back in April to great fanfare, with the sole caveat being it was not the entire original game remade. Some were disappointed with this, but for the most part, fans appreciated the much greater attention to detail. Remake’s very first episode was completely crafted as a nostalgic romance letter for lovers, and while it remains mostly true to the first narrative, Remake is only acquired through the Midgar part of the story. Now it’s up to subsequent episodes to flesh out the rest, but that possibly poses a large problem.

A Modern Warfare Sized Dilemma For Remake

Square Enix, while not telling fans exactly how many episodes there’ll be, has made it abundantly clear that Final Fantasy 7 Remake is publishing in several episodes rather than one cohesive game. There has not been any word on whether it’ll be considered an expansion or a standalone game, or if the match will even launch at full cost or lesser DLC pricing. Though many suppose Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will likely be full cost, the jury’s out for whether or not the two episodes automatically link together.

How Will Cross Progression Work?

Other than storage difficulties, another big query with Final Fantasy 7 Remake is how progression will carry over into the next episode. It’s a valid concern for fans who may have poured countless hours to Remake’s first episode. For comparison, a mean playthrough without any type of extraneous experience grinding usually gained players at the level 35-40 range. Players who finished all side quests collected all of the high power weapons, the new game also, etc. probably would have ended up on average around level 50, which will be Remake’s max level.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s World May Be Restricted

Even in the probable consequence that Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part two releases as its own standalone game, Remake’s potential is unclear. Thinking about the producers of this game aren’t even sure exactly how many episodes Final Fantasy 7 Remake will possess, there might be some severe restrictions on the open world to conserve space. At the bare minimum, players might not have the ability to return to Midgar at Remake’s next episode. Assuming each new area in Final Fantasy 7 Remake is given the same attention, there is no way the entire world could be contained.

