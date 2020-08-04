Home Gaming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Could Follow Crisis Core
Gaming

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Could Follow Crisis Core

By- Anand mohan
The highly-anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake made its way to the PlayStation 4 with lots of familiarity while at the same time forging its narrative route. But amid the praise for the return of this PS1 timeless, there was an undercurrent of debate and division caused by the modifications made to the narrative through FFVII Remake’s retelling of events, with the introduction of new characters as well as characters in the first game appearing earlier than the story order. Perhaps the biggest changes, however, happen into the narrative in its closing chapter: Destiny’s Crossroads.

In the final chapter, Cloud and his allies eventually face the Whispers on the road for their showdown with Sephiroth, who seems to be unbound by Fate’s shackles as he is often the cause for the appearance of this Whispers, causing numerous disturbances to the normal stream of events. Before going into the conflict, Aerith affirms they would be”shifting more than destiny itself” and they would be”changing themselves” using their victory, words that would prove prophetic as Cloud and others stand tall en route to Sephiroth. After Sephiroth is beaten, the genuine thickness of Aerith’s phrases is shown to the player.

Why FF7R2 Should Include Crisis Core Elements

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII follows Zack Fair’s time for a SOLDIER, such as the Nibelheim Incident and through to his final rack before getting Cloud into Midgar. With the defeat of this Whispers, the whole timeline has become”unknown” as stated by Aerith, keenly aware of the intention behind the Whispers as”Arbiters of Fate. ” With this being shown after the match, it affirms that even the events previous FFVII have been altered from the defeat of their Whispers, changing parts of what left the cast players understand and love”themselves” This opens new possibilities in the primary narrative, as well as potentially offering players the chance to reevaluate the Crisis Core age to research and examine the changes made there, before proceeding with Cloud’s plot.

In the end, Zack and Cloud’s stories are woven together so reluctantly that Zack now being shown to have survived the trip to Midgar would radically alter many story implications and elements of Final Fantasy VII, making the Crisis Core deadline worth following up on to see what changes were made. Perhaps most significant of all, however, is the question of what occurs to Nibelheim.

Anand mohan

